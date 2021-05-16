Good day for Murphy, Donegal and 'Michael Jack' in Healy Park, Omagh

There would have been a broad smile on the face of Michael 'Jack' O'Donnell as he looked down on Donegal overcoming Tyrone in Healy Park, Omagh on Saturday evening.

And there was a fitting tribute as Michael Murphy dedicated his man of the match award to 'Jack' and handed the award to Brendan 'Bradas' O'Donnell, who was working as a camera man at the venue.

It is a measure of the Donegal captain that he captured the moment with a fitting tribute.

It came after another wonderful display from the Glenswilly man. With calls every week for Murphy to be put on the edge of the square, you have to wonder if people are really serious. Because he is such an all-round footballer, his influence on this Donegal team would be severely curtailed if he was playing in a traditional No 14 role.

His and Donegal's final point was Murphy at his best, taking a pass and powering through from midfield to fire over.

There was much for Donegal to be happy about, and also plenty to work on. But given it was their first game of the year, the level of fitness was impressive. Tyrone were up for the contest so this was a real contest. Indeed, at times it was more akin to Ulster championship fare with the home side not shy at some cynical stuff off the ball. Early on Frank Burns was lucky to escape censure for an off the ball incident with Niall O'Donnell.

Why Peadar Mogan was yellow carded along with Michael O'Neill is a reflection on what happens when a scuffle takes place that includes a number of players. O'Neill pulled Mogan to the ground to stop him making a run and other players joined in. Mogan did nothing, only trying to get away from the incident. I have yet to see the officials single out the player who starts this; they just take the easy option and issue two yellow cards.

It came back to haunt O'Neill, though, as he put in one tackle too many early in the second half and saw red. Tyrone struggled for the entire third quarter because of the numerical disadvantage.

Joe McQuillan annoyed the Donegal bench and players in another incident involving Michael Murphy when he took what he thought was a 'mark' from a kick-out. There was a clear whistle and when McQuillan penalised Murphy for holding on, the Donegal captain was very annoyed. The ball was moved on and it was an easy point to add salt to the wounds.

Some of the point taking by Donegal was top drawer with every one of the starting front line getting on the scoreboard. In the end Tyrone relied heavily on newcomer Paul Donaghy, who finished with 0-10, and there will be post mortems about their shooting which yielded a dozen wides.

WHAT HAVE DONEGAL TO WORK ON?

Donegal, for the most part, will be happy with their lot after this opening game. It puts them in a very strong position in this three-game league. A win next Saturday at home to Monaghan would almost certainly guarantee their Division One status and secure a semi-final spot.

Nonetheless, there are things that they can work on, not least the creation of goal chances. They only had a couple of half chances on Saturday evening with Niall Morgan not tested. If Donegal are to be a contender they will need to score goals.

There were a few stray passes, but mostly it was good. The intensity dropped considerably in the second half, but that would be normal in an opening game. There are more options for Donegal and it would be nice to see some of the other panel members get game time next week.

Hopefully, we will also get to see Stephen McMenamin, Eoghan Bán Gallagher and Jason McGee back on the field. Declan Bonner says they are close to fitness. McGee did come on as a blood sub early in the game for Hugh McFadden, but was not used in the second half.

Conor O'Donnell and Odhrán Mac Niallais were unused subs who will be expecting to get game time in the two games upcoming and Odhrán McFadden Ferry should be back and pushing for a place.

Considering what he has still to use, Declan Bonner can be very happy with the opening weekend