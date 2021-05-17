TG4 to show Donegal athlete Mark English as he competes in men's 800m

Donegal athlete Mark English will feature on TG4's live coverage from the 60th Ostrava Golden Spike Athletics event in the Czech Republic.

English will compete in 800m race at the event.

The Golden Spike Athletics event, forms part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold. Golden Spike is an annual athletics event at the Mestský Stadion in Ostrava-Vítkovice, Czech Republic and was first organised in 1961.

Others Irish athletes include Paul Robinson 1500m – 4th in European 1500m final. European U23 medallist Nadia Power who come third in the 800m at World Athletics Indoor Tour Final in Madrid in February on TG4. Luke McCann – European 1500m semifinalist and Sean Tobin – European 3000m finalist.