Donegal Sports Partnership to host online seminar on open water swimming safety

Open water swimming is growing in popularity - and caters for all ages and abilities

Swim seminar

Swimmers enjoying the open water at Sheephaven Bay

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Donnell

An online seminar on open water swimming safety will be hosted by Donegal Sports Partnership (DSP) in conjunction with the North West Sporting Pathways Programme on Tuesday, June 1 at 7 pm.

As the country continues on the roadmap out of lockdown, DSP is leading out on the 90-minute safety seminar which will hear contributions from three key speakers, each of whom have a wealth of open water swimming experience.

The seminar has been organised in response to the continued growth and popularity of open water swimming around the coastal county of Donegal. Swimming is a suitable exercise for all ages and can help people’s physical and mental wellbeing.

In partnership with Swim Ireland and Swim Ulster, Donegal Sports Partnership is planning to deliver two adult open water swim programmes and a teenage programme over the summer months.

At the seminar, Maureen McCoy, a Swim Ulster tutor, will talk about swimming lessons in preparation for open water swimming and will also discuss the differences between swimming in fresh water and salt water.

Life-time swimmer and Bundoran RNLI member, Killian O’Kelly, will speak about rescue situations.

The third speaker will be Sarah O’Malley Daly. A bronze medal winner at the World Ice Swimming Championships, Sarah will focus on cold water shock, aftercare and the role of the lifeguard.

Looking ahead to the event, Maggie Farrelly, DSP Education and Training Coordinator, said the importance of water safety can never be stressed enough.

“Our message is to always respect the open water,” Maggie commented.

With outdoor activities very much the theme of the summer this year, a further increase in the numbers taking to the water for fitness and enjoyment is anticipated in Donegal.

Open water swimming caters for all ages and abilities – from young splashers to old dippers and everyone in between.

Next month’s seminar will be delivered via Zoom from 7pm to 8.30 pm. The cost is €10 and all proceeds will be donated to the RNLI.

To register, log on to the Eventbrite link below

https://openwaterswim. eventbrite.ie

