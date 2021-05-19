Donegal GAA Fixtures Forum backs Open Draw for club championship

The Donegal GAA Fixtures Forum held on Tuesday night had close on 80 taking part with much discussion on the format of competitions to be held this year.

There was a consensus vote taken on all the major issues and one of those was that no matter how Donegal do at intercounty level, the club championship will not start before the first weekend in September.

There was widespread support for a continuation of the same championship format as 2020 with teams given four championship games, two at home and two away.

In relation to the open draw for the championship there were 37 in favour with 10 against and this will be one of the major talking points ahead of a County Committee meeting to be held next week, which will have to ratify the final proposals. All clubs are being sent a further survey this week which will give them a further platform to have their views taken on board.

Entries for all championships have to be with the Co Secretary for this coming Friday.

There was also widespread support for the club league proposal that teams play each other once in a 10 team division, with half the teams have five games at home and four away and vice versa.

The shortage of referees was raised as an issue for championship time with three officials needed at each venue and it was suggested that the Senior C championship could be run off earlier in the year.

There was concern also about midweek games and especially difficulties with hurling fixtures. And there was also concern raised about clubs with a big number of players on the Co U-20 panel could be impacted.

The Forum felt that Reserve and Senior League games should be played on the same day and there a hope that streaming of games would continue this year.

Also in relation to the Donegal senior county panel, the Forum felt that all panel members outside the first 26 should be allowed to play for their clubs.