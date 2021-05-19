Mona finishes 7th in Budapest final

Mona McSharry produced another really impressive performance, finishing 7th in Wednesday evening’s 100m breaststroke final at the European Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The Marlin’s Swimming Club member had been well in the race after starting out strong, and in a blanket finish, she wasn’t far outside the medals.

The 20-year-old’s time of 1.06.58 was close to her semi-final time of 1.06.42 from Tuesday. That time was just shy of the Irish senior record of 1.06.29 set at the Irish National Team Trials in April, a performance which was good enough to achieve Olympic qualification.