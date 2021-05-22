McBrearty saves Donegal with late free to get share of spoils against Monaghan

Monaghan will wonder how they did not get both points in MacCumhaill Park as they had to settle for a share after Donegal staged a great second half comeback.

Donegal 1-20

Monaghan 4-11

Monaghan were totally dominant in the opening half creating seven goal scoring chances, but took only three.

They added a fourth goal in the second half but Donegal chipped away and Patrick McBrearty got them a share of the spoil with a forward mark in added time.

Overall, it was a fantastic game of attacking football and both sides will learn a lot from the game ahead of the championship.

There was a whirlwind start to the game with six points in six minutes, shared equally. Donegal went 3-1 up but Monaghan's pace up front was already evident.

Donegal were dealt a huge blow with Michael Murphy going off injured after four minutes.

By the water break Monaghan were in control, firing home two goals, both from corner forward Conor McCarthy.

The first came on 10 minutes when he found space and dummied twice to leave a tap in while he was on the end of a good Karl O'Connell run on 17 minutes to fire home the second annd leave the Farney men ahead by 2-4 to 0-4. The second goal came despite Monaghan being down to 14 with Conor Boyle picking up a black card on 12 minutes.

It would get worse for Donegal just after the break when Conor McCarthy broke the Donegal line once more to complete his hat-trick.

Oisin Gallen had a Donegal point and Michael Langan breathed some life back into the home side with a fantastic finish after cutting through the Monaghan defence.

But it was Monaghan were were still the most dangerous and by half-time they were 3-7 to 1-8 ahead, this despite losing full-back Conor Boyle to a second black card on the half hour mark.

Patrick McBrearty hit a couple of frees for Donegal but Aaron Mulligan, Micheal Bannigan and Karl O'Connell added the Monaghan points.

Conor McManus came in for Monaghan at half-time but Donegal again started well with points from Caolan McGonagle and Oisin Gallen to one from Andrew Walsh for Monaghan.

Eoin McHugh cut the lead to three before Monaghan struck for their fourth goal, Stephen O'Hanlon making the opening and Conor McManus applied the finish.

Donegal did hit three in-a-row to cut the lead to 4-9 to 1-14 at the second half water break, but they had lost Dáire Ó Baoill to a second yellow card by that stage.

Patrick McBrearty cut the lead to two but it should have been all square as McBrearty blazed over.

Conor McManus and Aaron Mulligan added frees while Niall O'Donnell left a goal in it with four minutes of normal time left.

Scorers: Donegal: Patrick McBrearty 0-08,3f,one fm; Michael Langan 1-01; Niall O'Donnell, Ciaran Thompson, Oisin Gallen 0-02 each; Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Peadar Mogan, Caolan McGonagle, Eoin McHugh 0-01 each.

Monaghan: Conor McCarthy 3-01; Aaron Mulligan 0-03,0-02f; Conor McManus 1-02,2f; Micheal Bannigan 0-02, 0-01f; Karl O'Connell, Ryan McAnespie, Andrew Woods 0-01 each.

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Neil McGee, Brendan McCole; Paul Brennan, Ryan McHugh, Peadar Mogan; Hugh McFadden, Caolan McGonagle; Ciaran Thompson, Niall O'Donnell, Michael Langan; Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Oisin Gallen.

Subs: Dáire Ó Baoill for Murphy 4; Eoin McHugh for P Brennan ht; Odhrán McFadden for H McFadden 45; Stephen McMenamin for N McGee 53; Paddy McGrath for E Ban Gallagher 60; Jason McGee for McCole 61



MONAGHAN: Rory Beggan; Kieran Duffy, Conor Boyle, Ryan Wylie; Karl O'Connell, Karl McMenamin, Ryan McAnespie; Darren Hughes, Killian Lavelle; Stephen O'Hanlon, Aaron Mulligan, Micheal Bannigan; Conor McCarthy, Andrew Woods, Sean Jones.

Subs: Conor McManus for Jones ht; Shane Hanratty for Bannigan 42; Niall Kearns for Woods 52; Jack McCarron for O'Hanlon; Colin Lennon for O'Connell both 57

REFEREE: Barry Cassidy (Derry)