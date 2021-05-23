William O'Connor is new assistant manager at UCD

Search our Archive
William O'Connor
Donegal man William O'Connor has been appointed assistant manager at UCD.
The former Finn Harps coach who played with Cockhill Celtic in the Ulster Senior League, leaves his role as U-19 manager at Shelbourne to become No. 2 to Andy Meyler at UCD.
It's a major appointment for O'Connor who will link up again with former Harps players Sam Todd and Michael Gallagher who are playing with the Students in Division One of the League of Ireland.
O'Connor has just recently completed his UEFA Pro Licence and has worked with the Republic of Ireland schools teams for a number of seasons.
