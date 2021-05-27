DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around the county

Naomh Brid

Lotto Results

This week’s draw took place at Pairc Naomh Bríd, No jackpot winner, Congratulations to our 4 lucky dip winners, Earl Gallagher, Irene Timoney, Sam Gilchrist and Jarlaith Brennan. The next draw will take next Monday 31st May at Pairc Naomh Brid.

CLG Naomh Brid would like to thank everyone for their continued support.Tickets can be bought in Cassidys Shop Ballintra, Ballintra PO, Kees Supermarket Laghey and also of any executive member and senior player. You can also play our lotto online via the clubforce app by just searching Naomh Brid. https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=2016#Anchor

Dyson Hair Airwrap Complete raffle

WIN THIS AMAZING SET (WORTH €500) FOR JUST €10 PER ENTRY

When all numbers are sold you will receive your draw number, you can buy multiple entries

Live Draw Wednesday 16th June @7pm

PAYPAL

paypal.me/naomhbridsenior

PLEASE PAY FRIENDS & FAMILY

ADD NOTE OF YOUR NAME, EMAIL & CONTACT NUMBER

Alternatively you can pay your entry to:

Denise McCafferty, Christina Harron, Marie Rooney, Catriona Gormley, Sharlene McGrory.

IMPORTANT: Folks please note that we will NEVER contact you from a different profile page with regards to winning a competition and look for any payment details from you.

Naomh Columba

ONLINE BINGO: Next zoom bingo takes place Thursday 27th May at a later time of 9pm.Books available to buy from Clg Naomh Columba Bingo Facebook page until 4pm Thursday

Tá an Snowball €5240 ar 45 uimhireacha no níos lú agus €890 sa Phóta Óir fa Choinne an Joker. Go raibh maith agat as do chuid tacaiochta.

CLUB MEMBERSHIP

The deadline for club membership has being extended to 31st May 2021.All clubs

players in advance of any permitted return to train or play in either April or May must be registered before they can take part in any training or games if not registered, they are not covered by GAA insurance regardless of the extension period.

2020 player registrations will “NOT” carry over into 2021 and cover will be declined if a player is not fully registered for the 2021 season in advance of any return to train or play in 2021.

Registration can be done through Clubforce

Killybegs

Na Cealla Beaga - Smoke Free Club Launch:

CLG Na Cealla Beaga will become a smoke free club on May 31st 2021 on World 'No Smoking Day'.

We will become the fourth club in County Donegal to launch a smoke free grounds policy where smoking and vaping (e-cigarette) will not be permitted on the club's grounds.

The smoke free policy has been introduced as part of the club's wider commitment to the health and wellbeing of the community through the GAA's National Healthy Clubs Project. The project has been led and implemented by our Club Health Officer Michelle Cunningham. As a club we would like to thank Michelle for all the hard work and dedication she has put into the Healthy Clubs Project.

On Monday May 31st we will launch our Smoke Free Club Policy outdoors in Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park from 4-6pm. We will be joined by Maresa Mc Gettigan a HSE Stop Smoking Specialist who will distribute resources and provide help to anyone who would like to quit smoking.

Please feel free to join us on the day and support our smoke free club campaign.

Keep Walking, Keep Well

Please find the link below to sign up and find our more information about the new free Get Ireland Walking App. We would encourage all our member and the wider community to sign up and get walking!

If you have any further questions, please contact Michelle Cunnigham.

https://getirelandwalking.ie/app

Online Bingo:

A big thanks to everyone who played our online Bingo this evening & we look forward in seeing you all again next week and please spread the word. Weekly prizes totalling €1,500.

You can also buy your book in store (cash sales only). These are available in Curran's Londis from Wednesday morning until 11am Monday (or while stocks last!). We recommend buying your books EARLY as we have sold out in previous weeks!

Online:

Buy your bingo books online at https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=476&intMF_ID=7966&fbclid=IwAR3uuAt4IL9eJut9apSanRrhgDr7wrxypJ5M1NimbTT7-U1pyy8NRUrAjik#Anchor

There are two options to buy your books online! Option 1: Pay & print at home! Online sales close at 12 midday on the day of bingo (each Monday) Option 2: Pay & we Print/Post direct to you! Online sales for this option close at 6pm the Wednesday prior to game night! Additional fee of €1. Books that are purchased after the cut off times will automatically be entered into next week's games!

On game night you follow the link to Zoom & Play! Login from 8pm each Monday using the link provided! Games start at 8.30pm sharp!

Club Membership 2021

Membership for CLG Na Cealla Beaga for 2021 is now due. Please use the link below to register online through the new GAA Foireann system.

https://auth.gaaservers.net/auth/realms/gaa/protocol/openid-connect/auth?client_id=gaa-direct&redirect_uri=https%3A%2F%2Freturntoplay.gaa.ie%2F&state=7d782d0c-7594-4997-8a26-12aaa8e40dc6&response_mode=fragment&response_type=code&scope=openid&nonce=6989bf97-59cd-4848-be40-ec82ec9aeb58

1. Register as a user and login.

2. Complete the online information form.

3. Add our Club - CLG Na Cealla Beaga.

4. Submit Payment.

Please find a very helpful Video link if you are having any trouble accessing it:

https://gmssupport.zendesk.com/hc/en-gb/articles/360018872740-SCREENCAST-Accessing-Foireann-

If you have any further questions or issues, please contact the Club Registrar Sharon White.

Kilotto numbers 1,19,25,27

No Winner.

Next week Jackpot @ €760.00

Consolation prize winner Phyllis Gallagher.

We are appealing for all club members, players and local community to purchase their kilotto ticket online.

https://game.smartlotto.ie/game/supporter_home/392

Kilotto can also be purchased in the following business in town Breslin's Service Station, Sweet News, Centra -Hegarty's and Currans.

Your support would be greatly appreciated & good luck!!

Aodh Ruadh

Monthly club meeting

The monthly Aodh Ruadh club executive meeting takes place this Thursday via Zoom at 9pm. All committee members are asked to attend. Any items for AOB should be forwarded to club Secretary Lisa McTernan by 3pm on Wednesday.

Coaching Workshops

The club will be holding two coaching workshops on Saturday 5th June, in Father Tierney park. The first workshop from 12.15pm to 1.15pm will be for coaches from under 5 to under 11. The second workshop form 1.30pm to 2.30pm is for under 13 to under 17 coaches. We encourage all current coaches to attend these workshops. Anyone interested in coaching with the club in the future is also invited to attend.

Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh events

Apart from club activity in the coming week the Park / Development Committee have a number of other bookings in the coming weeks. On Thursday 27th and Friday 28th May the Scoil Chaitríona Sports Days take place. These activities were previously deferred due to weather conditions. This Saturday from 3.45pm to 6.15pm LGFA minor trials take place on the main pitch in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. On Tuesday June 8th Gaelscoil Éirne will hold its Sports Day at Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

Maintenance and improvement works

Some works to complete two small additional playing spaces are underway at Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. These works will be completed shortly. In the interim those in charge of youth teams are asked to ensure that those in their care stay away from the locations of these developments. Our work teams are catching up on a backlog of maintenance works caused by the lengthy lay-off due to Covid restrictions. Work to complete the current phase of terracing at the Fr Tierney Park has recommenced. Meanwhile, work to provide two additional team changing rooms has been completed.

Hurling

Training continues next week for our older groups at the times outlined below.

Under 13 - Tuesday, 6.15pm to 7.15pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch; Sunday, 10.30am to 11.30am @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch.

Under 15 - Tuesday, 6.30pm to 7.30pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Main Pitch; Thursday, 6.15pm to 7.15pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch.

Under 17 - Tuesday, 5pm to 6pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch; Sunday, 12.45pm to 1.45pm @ Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh Top Pitch.

Sunday morning saw another great turn out for our younger hurlers, with our under 9, under 7 and under 5s all out again for their second session of the year. In total we had almost 50 youngsters taking part in activities to help improve their fitness, balance, agility, as well as the basic core skills of ground hurling. If any parent would like their child to join any of our younger age groups, please contact John Larkin on 086-1076883. Children born in the years 2016 will be under 5; 2015 and 2014 are under 7; And those born in 2012 and 2013 are under 9.

Ballyshannon Bingo

Another great night of bingo was held last Friday night with 29 winners taking home prizes. Well done to Aine Cleary winning the €500 jackpot and Lauren Downey who won the €250 mini-jackpot. Our other house winners included Leanne McGrath, Margaret Meehan, Melissa Boyle, Hazel Milligan, Fionnuala Crowe, Laura Gilfedder, Mary Brosnan, Danielle McDonagh, Bernie O'Shea and Caroline Heron. The snowball evaded capture again so rolls to €1,150 this Friday night on 47 numbers or less. Once again we will be back broadcasting to the world from Bingo HQ via Zoom at 9pm. If you haven't already played, you can find full details on the Ballyshannon Bingo Facebook page. Books are available to buy on our Klubfunder.com page right now. Remember, if you don't have access to a printer, Mary in A Novel Idea will be happy to print your book for a small fee.

Please note, we have revamped the delivery schedule for Ballyshannon Bingo books as follows:

• Books bought by 4pm on Wednesday will be emailed by lunchtime Thursday.

• Books then bought by 8am on Friday morning will be emailed before lunchtime on Friday.

• Books bought by Friday's final 4pm deadline will be emailed before 6pm on Friday.

It is very important players enter the email address they need the book to be sent to. Late changes are problematic and we cannot guarantee they will be facilitated.

Look forward to seeing you all again this Friday evening!

Tee sponsorship slots for Aodh Ruadh 2021 Golf Classic

We still have a small number of tee sponsorship slots available for the Aodh Ruadh Golf Classic on Friday, 11th June. The event was a huge success last year and we are looking forward to another great classic next month. To obtain a tee sponsorship contact William on 087-2799855. We now only have six tee times available, so book through the golf club on 071-9841302 at your earliest opportunity to be sure of your slot. Entry is €120 per team. We have eight team prizes, as well as prizes for the longest male and female drives, and nearest the pin. Up for grabs are fourballs at Ballyliffin, Murvagh and Slieve Russell; vouchers for Bundoran Golf Club and Druids Golf, four golf bags, golf shoes, golf hats, plus loads more prizes.

Boot exchange

A big thanks to everyone who contributed to the first week of our boot exchange scheme, we had a great response. The scheme will allow anybody who has boots that are too small to exchange their boots for a bigger pair at no expense. We are continuing to collect boots, so please take a look through your house or garage and gather as many pairs of old boots and drop them into the boot bin this Saturday at Centra, beside the lotto stand. It’ll be there 10am to 5pm. Thanks in advance to members and parents for your donations and support for this project.

Clothes collection

Aodh Ruadh Juvenile Hurling committee are running their annual cash for clothes recycling campaign for the next three weeks. This is a great chance to get rid of any unwanted clothes, shoes, belts, bed linen, towels, etc., and help us raise some much-needed funds for promotion and development of underage hurling in the club. This will be our main fundraiser for 2021. For any information regarding this campaign or arrange drop off of clothes contact any of the following John Larkin (086-1076883), Denis Daly (086-3269550), Sabrina Brosnan (087-9287965), Orla Bannon (086-8035316), or Gregory Gallagher (087-2210570).

O'Reilly's Summer Gear shop live

The O'Reilly's Aodh Ruadh Summer Club online shop is now live. O'Reilly's have a wide range of club merchandise available for purchase including tops, jackets, hoodies, vests, training jerseys, leisure shorts, leggings, bottoms, gear bags and hats. The closing date for orders is June 6th with all orders set to be delivered by July 18th. There's a free pair of club socks with every three items purchased.

Local winners in the Donegal National Club Draw

Congratulations to the local winners of prizes in the county element of the National Club Draw. The Donegal draw took place at the Donegal GAA Centre of Excellence last week and Paul Gallagher scooped a second prize worth €500 while Sarah Daly and Tian Kane both each won prizes of €100. Best of luck to all our ticket holders for the GAA National Club Draw which will take place on Friday 4th June.

Membership reminder

All players, adult and underage, should have now paid their membership. The club does not permit non-members to participate in any form of on-field activity, and this includes training. Membership can be paid online at our Klubfunder page. Non-playing members should also note that they will need to have their membership paid by May 31st in order to have a vote at the club's annual general meeting, as well as to be eligible for consideration for All-Ireland final tickets should Donegal make the decider at the end of August.

Lotto:

There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,100. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 2, 6, 9, 15 and 17. In the lucky dip cash prizes of €25 went to William Doogan and Liz McGrath. Thanks to Eugene Drummond and Rossa McCosker for performing the draw, and thanks and to all who played the lotto last week. The next draw is for a jackpot of €1,200 on Sunday at 9pm. Tickets are available in Kernan's Spar and Pearse O'Neill's. You can play also play the lotto online. Log onto klubfunder.com and then search for and select Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon. Users can now avail of the auto-renew option to play the same line every week until they decide to stop when they pay using Stripe. Give it a go, you never know!

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: RESERVE FOOTBALLERS.

Cill Chartha

How Covid has impacted on us, our Club and our Community?

Keep Monday 24th May free for what promises to be an interesting, informative & helpful talk, designed for adults, with Martin McFadden and Arylene Murphy. We hope you can join us on zoom! Link to follow on Monday via website at https://tinyurl.com/nyn4rhky. If anyone has any questions or would like to know more, get in touch (in confidence) with Nicola Doogan on 0874150188

Donegal: Patrick McBrearty scored eight points in the 1-20 to 4-11 National Division One North draw with Monaghan on Saturday, Ryan McHugh started and Eoin McHugh was a second half sub in a match where Monaghan were nine points up at one stage, they travel to Armagh on Saturday in the final group game where a win or draw will guarantee a semi final place.

Club Memberships Deadline 29th May

The deadline for 2021 club memberships for this year is this Friday the 29th May. Please note that as like last year if there are any restrictions/limits on numbers that can attend games during the year, this will be based on those that have paid their club membership before that date. You can get your membership at this link https://tinyurl.com/36dtatvm if you need more information or are unable to use the online system contact Fiona McGinley at 087-9038590 or one of the club executive.

Cúl Camps

The club Cul Camp will run from Monday 12th July until Friday 16th July. Registration for this camp will go live on the Cul Camp website www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie from 7.30am Thursday 6th May. The Camp will be capped at 100 participants due to Covid. Please ensure you select the correct gear size for your children as all gear is now being sent to parents addresses and will not be given out during the camp and wrong sizes will have to be sent back to Croke Park and will incur a charge for same. Please contact Michael McShane on 087 6781789 if you have any queries

Online Bingo

Join us at 8:30pm (join us on Zoom from 8) on Sunday for our online bingo with the Jackpot now at €7,500 on 45 numbers and a prize fund of €1,200. Book of 9 games €10 and double book €15. Entries for bingo close Midday on Saturday; any entries after this time will be included in the following week’s draw. For those unable to print at home, you can order books from any of the following and we will print it for you: John Carr 087-2225599, Jerome Mc Shane 086-6698314, Sean Byrne 087-6758690 or Ethna Byrne 087-7604184 the deadline for ordering printed books is 9pm on Thursday. You can now also order your books in Centra, just fill out the pre-printed envelope, put in the amount due and pop it into the slot on the stand before 9pm Thursday and your books will be ready for collection there from 12:30pm on Saturday. You can buy your books online here: https://tinyurl.com/r2hz895c

Last Sunday’s Bingo Winners were: €200 Carmel Ellis €180 Margaret Reilly €100 Michelle Lowther €80 Susanna McShane €70 Laura McCloskey, Brendan Byrne, Sara McGinley, Michelle Gillespie, Aisling McGinley €40 Liam McShane €35 Patrick McShane agus Darren Rowan. Full list of weekly winners can be found on the bingo registrations page our website.

Club Lotto Jackpot now €5,000

Is iad uimhreacha Lotto ná seachtaine seo nó: 1, 9, 19 agus 28. Buaiteoirí eile: €50 Karen Gallagher, Cashlings €30 Teresa Loftus, Co Kildare €20 Eileen Cunningham, Coguish agus Molly McHugh, Citywest, Dublin. Béidh €5,000 i bPóta Óir na seachtaine seo chugainn. Winners can contact the club at treasurer.kilcar.donegal@gaa.ie with their IBAN and BIC details so payments can be sent straight to your bank account. Entries can be bought at our stand in Centra or online before 6pm each Sunday at this link https://tinyurl.com/y6tx8f64

Club Shop

Visit our online O’Neill’s Club Shop at https://tinyurl.com/rprf7fa you can find a large selection club gear.

St Bridget’s Cross Picture

Looking for the ideal handmade Irish made gift? You can get a unique framed St Bridget’s Cross in the club colours along with a blessing all hand made using all Irish products by former club player Gabriel Gillespie originally from Curris who is now living in Co Offaly. Each picture costs €120 with a deposit of €50 required. More details on our website here: https://tinyurl.com/y5moupnn

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Club Lotto Results

Uimhreacha na seachtaine 2,3,9,13,15,18! Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Bhí 4 ann le ceathrar uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Michael Fitzgerald, a bhaineann €100! Tá €6,000 sa phota óir. Is féidir imirt ar líne chomh maith agus tacaíocht a thabhairt dó do chlub ag an nasc: https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/

The numbers drawn were 2,3,9,13,15,18! No jackpot winner..we had 4 match 4’s;

Congratulations Michael Fitzgerald, who was the winner of the €100! Our jackpot will be remaining at €6,000 for the next while due to reduced sales as a result of Covid. Tickets are available in various outlets throughout the parish. You can also purchase online at the following link: https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/. Cut off for entry to lotto each week is 6pm Wednesdays. (Note: The Club Force app can also be downloaded to your phone for free). Lotto tickets are available in various outlets in Falcarragh & Gortahork. If you don’t see the lotto tickets on display ask for them behind the counter. Falcarragh: Batch, Centra, Post Office, Dee’s, Craig’s, McGee’s Petrol station, Shane McGee’s. Gortahork: Án Stór, McClaffertys Eurospar. Your continued support for the club is appreciated!

Underage Training

Traenáil do na foirne faoi aois i bpáirc P.C.C. tosnú ar ais Dé Luain seo chugainn (3ú Bealtaine).

Underage training times at P.C.C.:

U-7’s (Born 2014-2017, children must be at least 4 yrs old)– Fridays at 7 pm

U-9’s (2012 & 2013)- Fridays at 6 pm

U-11’s (2010 & 2011)– Wed at 4:30 pm and Sat at 10 am

U-13’s (2008 & 2009)- Wed at 5:30 pm and Sat at 11 am

U-15’s (2006 & 2007) – Mondays at 7 pm

U-17’s (2004 & 2005)– Tuesdays at 4 pm.

Note:

• All Parents/Guardians please complete the COVID eLearning Module at the following link: https://courses.gaa.ie/Covid19ClubEd/#/(Please ensure you keep a copy or take a screen shot of the final certificate once completed)

• Also the health questionnaire must also be completed prior to each training session; this is located at: https://returntoplay.gaa.ie/

• Membership is due and can be paid on the night (€20 per child / €30 per family).

• Reminder: €2 per training session & please ensure all children have their own mouth guard and water bottle.

Parking Notice during underage training

For health and safety reasons we are asking all parents to park on the road outside PCC while dropping children to training. No car will be permitted inside the grounds.

Go raibh maith agaibh.

U-21 Manager

Anybody interested in the position of u-21 manager can you please have your name in with Martin (086) 311 9186) by Friday, May 28th.

Condolences

The club wishes to extend its condolences to the family of Mary Boyle, Drumkeen who passed away at the recently. Mary was the sister of Paddy McClafferty and sister-In-law of Mary McClafferty who are active members within our club. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam. Ballraíocht/Club membership 2021

Duine Fásta/Adult - €30

Mac Léinn faoi 18/U-18 - €20

Imreoir/Player - €60

Club membership for 2021 is now due; deadline May 31st. The preferred method of payment for the time being is online under the following link:

https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-clg-chloich-cheann-fhaola-donegal/. If you do wish to pay in cash an envelope (which is CLEARLY marked with your name, the amount contained in the envelope and what the payment is for) can be dropped into Ciaran in Batch or into Martin in Shane McGees shop.

Underage players can register at training.

Cúl Camp 2021

•Our Club Cul Camp will run from Monday 19th July until Friday 23rd July.

•The Camp will be capped at 100 participants due to Covid.

•The registration for this camp will go live on the Cul Camp website from 7.30am Friday 7th May so please register early to avoid disappointment.

https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/

• Make sure to double check you pick the correct gear size for your child. All gear is now being sent to parents address and will not be given out during the camp. Any wrong sizes will have to be sent back to Croke Park and will incur a charge.

Ceannaigh Fód / Buy a Sod – Deadline August 2nd***

Please note the deadline to sponsor a sod in our new pitch development is August 2nd. We are so grateful to those of you who have supported our ‘Buy a Sod’ fundraiser so far; both individuals and businesses who have generously sponsored €100 toward the continued development of our club. Your investment in the future of our club means a lot in our endeavour to incorporate a top class pitch into our community. Given the financial hardships faced by all clubs over the past year; it is humbling to see the support and backing our club has received since launching our fundraiser. We, like everyone else, are itching to back to Páirc Naomh Fhionáin and your un-wavering support gets us that bit closer to our goal (excuse the pun!) each day. We are so grateful. If you would like to sponsor a sod you can do so online at www.buyasod.com or contact any of the club executive (Joe McGarvey, Martin Duggan, Ciaran McGarvey, Anna Marie Coyle) to obtain a form.

Four Masters

Club Lotto

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot of €300 in Week 46 of the 2020/2021 season.

The winners of €50 Dom's Pier 1 Vouchers in the Lucky Dip were Anne Colhoun, Drumrooske Middle and Sean Mc Anaw, Driminin. The numbers drawn were 7, 12, 19 & 22.

New players are always welcome so get your entry in before 4.00pm next Monday and be in with a chance of winning the €400 jackpot. Play now at any of our ticket booths in various retail locations around the town, or online at https://clubforce.com/clubs/gaa-four-masters-g-a-a-club-donegal/

The Four Masters Club appreciates the continued support of our Main Sponsor Dom’s Pier 1.

Player news

Well done to former club player Kate Keaney who was in the Donegal squad for last weekend’s league game v Westmeath.

A reminder to any of our club players planning to study at Letterkenny Institute of Technology (LYIT) this September to check if they’re eligible to apply for a New Entrant Sports Scholarship at LYIT

Financial Support of up to €1500 annually, plus a range of other benefits are included in the scholarship. Michael Murphy, LYIT's New Head of Sport is encouraging prospective students to apply today for an LYIT New Entrant Sports Scholarship. The application deadline is 5 July

Our teams in all grades and at all ages are back in training. All players, managers and mentors must be registered on www.foireann.ie prior to attending training sessions.

Four Masters Academy

The Four Masters Academy is up and running again on Saturday and Sunday mornings. All newcomers welcome.

Contact Rory O'Donnell (087)8872283 or Charlie Martin (087) 6330996 with your child's name and year of birth to be added to groups for messages.

Saturday

10am to 11am - 2017 (U4) boys and girls

11.15am to 12.15pm - 2016 (U5) boys and girls.

Sunday

10am to 11am - 2015 (U6) boys and girls

11.15am to 12.15pm - 2014 (U7) boys only.

2014's girls training a different day/time, contact Barry Dunnion (087 996 6116) for details.

Parents can register online at www.foireann.ie before next week and will need to fill out a Covid questionnaire on Foireann each time before training on Saturday or Sunday.

Summer Camps

For any club member looking to register an interest in coaching at Summer 2021 cúl camps – use the link below for further details:

https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/cul-coaches

Realt na Mara, Bundoran

Bunotto Results

There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 2, 3, 7, 13, 17. The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Johnny Gallagher, Bundoran; Rose O Connor, Bundoran. Next week's jackpot will be a fantastic €7400.

The Bunotto can now be played online and we encourage as many members during these socially distancing times to do so.We thank everyone for their continued support of our Bunotto each week.

Underage Training

Training for all Underage teams has now recommenced.

New players are always welcome at any grade.

Training Schedule

U7s Monday 6pm Saturday 10.30am

U9s Wednesday 6.30pm Sat 11am

U11s Saturday 12 noon

U13s Tuesday 6pm Thursday 6pm

U15s Sunday 11am Wednesday 6.30pm

U17s Monday 7pm Friday 7pm

Ladies

Training for all age groups continues every Mon & Fri at 7pm,

Please have the e-learning module complete and cert sent to Caroline Mc Grath-Mc Namara before attending Training.

Training will be the same as before with every player being assigned to their designated pod on arrival,

health questionnaire must be complete before every training session in order to participate, and please arrive kitted out for training as dressing rooms are NOT open.

Condolences

The members of CLG Realt na Mara would like to express their deepest sympathy to our club President Jim Carr and family on the sad passing of his sister Bridget Carr Ballyshannon. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Realt na Mara Golf Classic 2021

Details of our 2021 Golf Classic will be announced in the coming days with preparations for the annual event now at an advanced stage.Further details can be got from our club Treasurer William Doherty. 0866000972

Membership

Club membership for the forthcoming season is now due It can be paid to our club registrar Tommy Hourihane. Online payment is also set up and you can pay via the Clubforce App by just searching Clg Realt na Mara .We would encourage everyone to spread the word, become a member and get involved with the club. All players must have their membership paid in order to be properly insured whilst playing or training with the club.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 23/05/2021

Numbers: 4, 6, 7, 20, 22.

No jackpot winner.

€100 Winner: Micheál Ó Frighil, Gort na Trá

Next Week’s Jackpot: €4500!!!

Get your tickets now:

Online*: Fanad Gaels have

Fanad Gaels

Powered by Klubfunder. Helping clubs raise funds. #jointheklub

⚪️ Ballylar PO

Shannagh Shop

⚪️ Blaney’s, Kerrykeel

‘Your Stop’ shop, Portsalon

⚪️ Clinton’s Shop, Tamney

*Online sales close midnight Saturday each week.

May ‘Grab a Grand’ Winner

Congratulations to Neil Shiels, Fanavolty who collects the €1000 for the Gaeil Fhánada ‘Grab a Grand’ competition.

Club Membership

Please remember that all players, adult and underage must register before returning to action.

If you wish to avail of full club membership for 2021 (which includes Voting Rights and Access to All Ireland Ticket Allocation) you must complete registration before the revised date of May 31st.

Registration is open at https://returntoplay.gaa.ie

If you need further assistance don’t hesitate to contact Fiona on 0851555645, Pat on 0872277209 or Margaretta on 0868744405.

U5’s Nursery Training beginning on Saturday

We’re delighted to announce that as a result of the large numbers attending this past two Saturday mornings, we’ll begin our separate U5 Nursery group on Saturday morning from 11am - 12 midday.

This training will take place at the same time as the U7 group.

U5’s - Children born in 2016 & 2017

U7’s - Children born in 2014 & 2015

Training Schedule / Sceideal Traenála

Wednesday

U15 Boys @ 5:45

⚪️U17 Boys @ 5:45

Senior Ladies @ 7pm

Friday

⚪️U10 & U12 Girls @ 6:30

U9’s Boys & Girls @ 6:30

⚪️U11 Boys @ 6:30

U13 Boys @ 6:30

Saturday

⚪️Senior Ladies @ 9am

U5’s Boys & Girls @ 11am

⚪️U7’s Boys & Girls @ 11am

U14 Girls @ 11am

Monday

U17 Boys @ 5:45

Tuesday

⚪️U16 Girls @ 6pm

Gaeil Fhánada Boot Club

If your child has grown out of their football boots and you’d like to donate them back, we have the facility for you.

We have a ‘Boot Box’ outside the clubhouse where you leave outgrown pairs of football boots or pick a pair up if your child needs them. All sizes are welcome.

Important Notice for Parents

At the end of underage training on Friday evening and Saturday morning, our coaches will bring the children from the field up to the collection points at the barriers.

Parents / Guardians are asked to collect their children at the barriers to help ensure everyone’s safety in the car park when children are returning to their cars and departing the grounds after training.

Many thanks for your continued help and co-operation.

Cúl Camp 2021

The Gaeil Fhánada Cúl Camp will run from Monday, 26th July - Friday 30th July this year. This camp is for boys and girls between the ages of 6 and 13.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, camps will be limited to 100 places, with all booking taking place online.

Please visit the Cúl Camps website GAA Cúl Camps to book your child’s place.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart 24 Bealtaine. Na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh ná 3 4 7 agus 12. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag Mary Devlin, Moy agus bhain sí €150.

Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile oíche Luain seo chugainn an 31 Bealtaine agus €3,900 atá sa phota óir. Imir ar line: bit.ly/NDLotto.

Ár mbuíochas daoibhse uilig as bhur gcuid tacaíochta don chumann.

Bingo an chlub ar line, ar siúl achan oíche Shathairn ag 8.30 agus chan ag a 8 a chlog, dóigh iontach le hoíche a chaitheamh agus tá duaiseanna móra le bheith bainte fosta.Caithfear an leabhar bingo a cheannacht roimh an 1 a chlog Dé Sathairn.

Bingo books have to be purchased before 1pm on Saturday and are available in: Siopa Centra, Carraig Airt, Siopa na nDúnaibh and on line at: nadunaibh.ie/bingo.

The Bingo has been changed from 8pm to 8.30pm.

Duine ar bith nár íoc an táille ballraíochta go fóill tá sé in am é a íoc anois. Thig é a íoc chuig Richard Conneely nó ar line ag nadunaibh.ie/ballraíocht.

Membership fees now due – Pay to Richard Conneely or nadunaibh.ie/ballraíocht.

Comhbhrón le dhá theaghlach ón cheantar a bhfuil ceangal mór acu le CLG Na nDúnaibh, sin teaghlach Uí Dhochartaigh ar bhás Máire Bowden agus teaghlach Uí Chonchúir ar bhás Bridget Bn Uí Chonchúir. Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh a n-anamacha dílse.

An Tearmainn

Lotto Results 21/05/21. Nos drawn 2, 6, 7, 14. Jackpot €3,350 No Winner. Match 3 1 Winner €80, James McSharry, Termon.

Open Draw Winners €10 each: Kathleen Langan, Mandy’s; Mary Mc Gettigan, Milford. Next week’s Jackpot €3,400.

Thank you for supporting our weekly Lotto.

The weekly bingo is still going strong each week online via zoom, to find out more ir purchase a book, please see the Termon bingo Facebook page for details.

A reminder for anyone who has still yet to register, please click on the clubforce link on http://registration.termongaa.ie/, or contact any committee member.

With the return to play now well underway, and fixtures now imminent, can all players please ensure they have their health questionnaire filled out before attending training.

The academy group continues to train on a Saturday morning at the community astro in Kilmacrennan, all boys and girls u6 are welcome to come and join in the fun and games, please contact Pauric on 087 052 7890.

St Naul's

Slotto: St Nauls Club Slotto draw results from 23/05/2021. The numbers drawn were 3 2 4 5 6 7 1. There was no winner of this weeks jackpot. The Consolation prize of €80 goes to Mary Cassidy, Inver. Remember to purchase your ticket in Londis Mountcharles, Cassidy's of Inver or from our online platform through clubforce.

10 week Draw

Week 5 of our 10 Week Development Draw took place on Sunday evening in Sheerin's Londis Mountcharles.

Thanks to Annmarie & Seamus for hosting and for their generous support of 2 x €50 vouchers for their store.

Thanks again to everyone who has supported this draw. 5 more to take place and tickets are available here....

https://www.naomhnaille.ie/

Week 5 Winners....

€200 Noreen Doherty, Ballybofey

€200 Thomas Cormack, New York

€200 Gary Mc Daid, New Mills

€300 Clg Naomh Columba, Glencolmcille

€500 Kevin Martin, Donegal Plumbing

€1000 Adrian Harley, Drumbarron

€50 Voucher for Londis

Daniel Kelly, Frosses

Anthony Molloy , Ardara

Membership is still available on Clubforce

St. Michael’s

Mini Lotto Stands at €10,000

There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 5,7,8,16,17,20. There were 2 Match 5 winners Bernard Sheridan and Marian Gallagher who won €250 each. Thanks to everyone who supported our lotto promotion this week and to everyone who supports our draw each week. Its much appreciated. Thanks for your continuing support.

This week’s Jackpot will remain at €10,000. Good luck everyone.

Tickets are on sale in local outlets in Dunfanaghy and Creeslough tickets for the St. Michaels Mini Lotto can now also be purchased

on line anywhere at the following link up until 6pm on any Sunday evening. https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=911#Anchor. €2 and €5 quick pick tickets are now available online as well.

St. Michael’s Bingo

Congratulations to Bridget Moore who won the €200 on the 9th Game at the St. Michael’s Online Bingo Session on Sunday evening last. The €100 on the 5th Game was won by Mary Boyle, the €30 for the line was won by Mary Langan.

Online Bingo continues on this Sunday evening and its eyes down at 8pm sharp and please get your Books early. Every week we are getting new players - thank you to everyone who purchases books and played - it is great to see so many from near and far. Pre-Printed Books will be available in Primo Supermarket Creeslough, Moores Shop and Centra in Dunfanaghy this week from Thursday and the online purchase option is already open so buy early. Books are available online from Clubforce at https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=911&intMF_ID=8029#Anchor and must be bought before 1pm this Sunday to be eligible for this week’s Online Bingo.

For more information contact Ann Marie Kelly on 0879454107 or or Suzi Roarty on 0872849214.. Please note that only books purchased online must be bought before 1pm on Sunday in order to take part in this week’s Bingo session.

Good luck to everyone on Sunday.

St. Michael’s 2021-2022 Membership Now Open

Club memberships are now due and with hopefully the return to play of our underage teams at the end of April, it’s very important to pay your membership now so that when return to play is announced, registration and insurance will be in place for those players. No players will be allowed to train or play until membership is completed. If you have any questions, contact AnnMarie on 087 945 4107 or Suzi on 087 284 9214.

Rates are the same as last year and all registrations need to be completed via Clubforce

Membership can be paid online at the following Link: https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=911&clb=1.

Calling all Donegal GAA Clubs

Kellogg launches nationwide competition with prizes worth €40,000 up for grabs for local GAA club

All GAA clubs across the county are in with a chance of winning incredible prizes as part of Kellogg’s sponsorship of the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl camps. Kellogg, now in its tenth year sponsoring the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps, has launched the nationwide on-pack promotion for all GAA clubs to be in with a chance to win prizes worth €40,000 – a game-changing amount for any GAA club. At a time when fundraising has proved challenging, this competition provides GAA clubs with an incredible opportunity to claim great prizes through a simple mechanic. In order to nominate your club, all that is required is to pick up a promotional box of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies or Bran Flakes. Using the unique on-pack code, log on to kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/competition and nominate the club of choice. All nominations will be entered into a final draw to win one of three cash prizes – €25,000, €10,000 or €5,000.

Malin

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €2100. Sequence drawn was 3-4-8-6-5-7-1-2. The winner of the €50 consolation prize was Vincent McColgan, Carrowmore, Malin. €20 sellers prize went to Jack McLaughlin. Next weeks jackpot stands at €2150. As always we would like to thank the local community for their continued support of our weekly lotto draw. Envelopes are just €2 or 3 for €5 euro and are available in the following retail outlets, Boggs Butchers, McCleans Shop, Malin and Seaview Stores, Malin Head and also from our band of young eager sellers.

Due to the challenges we are currently facing the club decided to move with the times and take the lotto online. So now any of our club supporters who don't get a visit from a local lotto seller can play the Club lotto from their phone or laptop.

Here's the link to play https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=2504#Anchor

To get the best value we recommend playing 3 lines in one week for €5; however, you can still play 1 or two lines. Don't forget to select auto renew at checkout. This means the app will automatically enter you for each draw.

Finally a special word of thanks to the Club Lotto Sellers & all those who bought lottos and those who continue to support the Club.

Return To Play

With the easing of restrictions, thankfully, the club and coaches would like to welcome back our underage players. New players are also welcome.

All training will be within Covid guidelines and safe return to Gaelic games guidelines. All underage players must be registered on the new GAA registration system www.foireann.ie. The updated training schedule can be viewed on the club facebook and twitter pages.

Club Shop

With the recent easing of restrictions, we are happy to announce that the club shop is open for business once again. Susan will be manning the shop on Saturdays from 12 to 2 and Sundays 11.30 to 1.30. For any out of hours queries, contact Susan on 0867832242.

During the Summer months an order for club merchandise will be submitted on the first Monday of every month. All orders are to be made through the club shop via Susan.

Malin GAA club would like to remind our members and the wider community that our crest is copyrighted to the club and therefore should not appear on any merchandise, clothing etc. without the prior permission of the club. Any queries relating to this should be made via the secretary Brendan Monagle on 0863777015 or e-mail secretary.malin.donegal@gaa.ie

If any business would like to sponsor jerseys, club gear bags, half zips etc for any age group within the club, give Susan a ring and she will do the rest.

County News

Congratulations to Aoife Mc Colgan and her Donegal team mates who opened their national league campaign with a win over Westmeath over the weekend.

St Mary's, Convoy

Training continues weekly

More help is needed with underage teams if you are interested in helping please let coaches know.

Check Facebook page for details of training times etc.

Congratulations to St Mary's player Shelly Twohig and the Donegal Ladies on their win at the weekend

St Mary's will be launching a new fundraising initiative during the next few weeks. 50/50 draw and your support will be greatly appreciated.

Urris

Club Lotto online: Re-launch of our Club Lotto; we are moving online.With all training back in full force, we are very optimistic for the new season ahead and a return to better days coming. So, we are restarting our club lotto to support our teams and keep the show on the road. We will be moving online also through Clubforce as well as the usual envelopes back in the local shops of Centra. Clonmany, Friels Shop in Urris, Sinead Creations. Our Jackpot starts where we left off on March 12th 2020 at €1,880. The draw is on Thursday night coming (May 27th) and for all who buy a ticket online for this first draw, a chance to win one of 3 prizes; 1st €100; 2nd Urris GAA club top of choice; 3rd; €50 voucher. The link is on our Facebook page at https://play.clubforce.com/play_newa.asp?ll_id=2941...

Final call for Club Membership:

Our club membership closes on Monday next, May 31st for this year. We would like to remind all adult and underage members that, with the resumption of games in the near future, players are not insured unless they are registered and membership paid. Can all please register now on www.foireann.ie. Adult membership is €30; Student €20 and underage €10. New members most welcome too. All non playing adults can also renew their annual club membership at this time too. Thanks to all who have registered so far with the club for the season ahead.