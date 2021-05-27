GOLF ROUND-UP: Busy times on Donegal's golf courses

Donegal's golf courses have been pretty busy in recent weeks with Captains' drive-ins and members competitions held right around the county.

There's been loads happening - and golfers are enjoying life back on the fairways. All they need now is a spell of good weather!

Here's a round-up from some of Donegal's clubs

Cruit Island

The race to Owey: After a long awaited delay, we finally got to play the Race To Owey 2020 Finale on Saturday.

Thankfully the weather was playable, and it was great to see the players battling it out for the trophy.

Congratulations to all prize winners, and all prizes will be available for collection in the clubhouse next weekend.

Results as follows: 1st : John Gillespie (13) 42pts; 2nd: James Gillespie (14) 41pts; 3rd: Joseph Doherty (11) 40pts BOT; 4th: Stephen Melly (11) 40pts; 5th: Pete Duffy (19) 39pts; F9: Robbie O’Donnell (20) 21pts; B9: Alan Gillespie (13) 20pts BOT

The first 4 ball to play in the Race to Owey competition at Cruit Island last weekend - Gerry Breslin, Keith Bonner, Eammon Kelly and Stephen Melly

Portsalon

Members Free Sub: This Sunday May 30 the annual Members Free Sub competition take place.

In order to win this competition, you must have your 2021 membership subscription paid in Full or be signed up to a standing order through the bank. The competition is open to all members. Time sheet available from 6pm on Thursday evening via BRS.

2021 Fixtures: The full fixtures list for 2021 is being finalised currently and should be available to members by next week. Portsalon's Open Week is scheduled to take place from July 7-14.

Online Bookings: All bookings will move to seven days in advance for competitions and casual golf from Monday, May 31.

Gents Results: Members Stableford – Wednesday 19 May: Winner: Michael Molloy (24) – 40 points BOT, Runner-up: Ryan McGettigan (4) – 40 pts, Gross: Cian Harkin (+1) – 33 gross pts, Third: James Duffy (20) – 39 pts

Members Stableford – Saturday, 22 May: Winner: Kristopher McFadden (20) – 39 pts, Runner-up: Patrick McGowan (10) – 37 pts BOT, Gross: Ryan McGettigan (4) – 29 gross pts, Third: Ciaran McCormick (8) – 37 pts

Sunday, May 23 - Members Stableford: Winner: Ultan McGettigan (18) - 38 pts, Runner-up: Enda Cullen (10) - 37 pts BOT, Gross: Jamie Foley (1) - 34 gross pts, Third: Ciaran McFadden (13) - 37 pts.

Portsalon ladies

Members competition: Claire McGonagle, playing off six, recorded a fine round of 36 points to win the Members competition on Sunday, May 23.

In a round that included no fewer than ten pars and a birdie, it also ensured her a three-point advantage over fellow competitor Jackie Friel (24), who was runner-up with 33 points. Well done ladies.

Dates for your diaries: The Members Competition is on Sunday, May 31 (alternative day is Friday 28) and May Monthly (ongoing).

The Club fixtures are being finalised at the moment with some dates already emailed to the members recently, the final schedule will be issued shortly.

timesheet: The timesheet will go live three-days in advance at 6pm each evening and you must be booked in online before arriving at the club.

Members are reminded to BOOK the timesheet, REGISTER at the Club shop on arrival and RETURN their completed cards to the Ladies locker room.

Dunfanaghy

Gents Stableford: Saturday, May 22: 1st Thomas Reidy (19) 38 pts BOT; 2nd Paul Grant (7) 38 pts BOT

Gross: John McNulty (8) 29 pts; 3rd Graham Cummings (9) 38 pts BOT; Front Nine: William Hamilton (9) 21 pts; Back Nine: Billy Griffin (10) 21 pts3 Ball Scramble (any combination)

Wednesday Competition: May 19: 1st - 56.2 Eoghan Kelly (12) Michael McFadden (14) Conan Brennan (21); 2nd- 57.5, Ciaran Ferry (19)Ciaran Ward (19) Daniel Rutland (19).

Rosapenna

shop sweep: The shop sweep played over the Sandy Hills Links on Wednesday, May 19 was won by Shane Sweeney (7.4) with 42pts*. The runner up was John Casey (6.6) with 40pts* and third place was Peadar Boyce (10.1) with 39pts*.

Two's - Seamus Herraghty @ 7th.

golfer of the year: The Golfer of the Year club competition on Sunday, May 23 played over the Sandy Hills Links was won by Pete McBride Snr (16.5) with 46pts. The runner up was Tony Carr (10.8) 43pts*. The gross winner was Enda Kennedy (1.1) with 35 gross pts*. Third place was Martin McDermott (7.4) with 42pts*

The front nine winner was Barry McMenamin (3.3) 21pts* and the back nine winner was Seamus Herraghty (10.0) with 22pts* bot. Two's - Tony Carr @ 7th, Patrick Doherty @ 7th, Michael McBride @ 11th, Johnny Connor Jnr @ 11th, Gerard McCormick @ 11th, Mark Rafferty @ 14th, Seamus Herraghty @ 16th, Martin McDermott @ 11th & Enda Kennedy 3rd.

*Played from the blue tee in the multi-tee competition receiving two additional strokes (difference in the course rating between the blue tees & white tees) to your playing handicap.

sandy hills: All events and casual golf will be played over the Sandy Hills Links until the end of this month. All tee times must be booked in advance via the BRS App.

2021 Golfer of the Year: The first Golfer of the Year event took place last Sunday with the top 10 as follows -

12pts Pete McBride Snr; 10pts Tony Carr; 8pts Martin McDermott; 7pts Damien Coyle; 6pts Blaine Nugent; 5pts Charles McBride Jnr; 4pts Eddie McGroddy; 3pts Enda Kennedy; 2pts Brendan McGee; 1pt John Doran

The next Golfer of the Year event is scheduled for Sunday June 20. The Golfer of the Year table will be available on the members noticeboard in the front hall.

Golf Fees 2021: The annual Golf Fees renewals will be posted in due course. All members will also be notified by email when the fees are due.

Michael Bonner Singles Matchplay 2021: The sign in sheet is available in the Pavilion Golf Shop for this event and ALL ENTRIES must be paid before names are put down on the entry sheet.

Draw to be made and published on June 5.

Doubles Matchplay 2021: The sign in sheet is available in the Pavilion Golf Shop for this event and ALL ENTRIES must be paid before names are put down on the entry sheet. Draw to be made and published on June 5.

fixtures: May, Wednesday 26 - Shop Sweep; Sunday 30 - Gents Singles;

June, Wednesday 2 - Shop Sweep; Saturday 5 - Draws to be made for the Singles & Doubles; Sunday 6 - Gents Singles

James Collum and Kenny Macpherson at Cloughaneely Golf Club





Rosapenna Ladies

Return to play: The lady members of Rosapenna are delighted to be back to competitive golf after such a long layoff, adhering to all current Covid regulations, particularly arrive, play and depart, and facilities at the Golf Pavilion being strictly limited to necessary use only.

competitions: The first competition of the year was played on Sandy Hills Links on Saturday, May 15 kindly sponsored by the Goose & Gander Restaurant, Downings.

There was a large entry and well done to Mary Devlin (24) who was victorious with a fantastic score of 39 points, while Claire Lenny (14) was runner up with 37pts and Ann Currie (20) was in third position on 36 pts.

The nines were won by Barbara Fox (9) with 16pts BOT and Cecilia Doran (28) with 22pts.

Last Saturday, May 22, the Club competition was also stableford on the Sandy Hills Links and again, a large entry. On this occasion, Hazel Russell (20) was winner with 38pts and Dympna Kelly (22) runner up with 36pts, while Moya Larkin (27) came in third place with 34 pts BOT. Marjorie Morrison won the front nine with 18 pts and Madge Kelly won the back nine with 19pts.

Excellent scoring on both days despite the unseasonably blustery winds and it’s a treat for the ladies to have the opportunity to play the renowned Sandy Hills Links until the Old Tom Morris Links is back in play.

Next week’s competition will be a singles stableford kindly sponsored by Rita Wilson Photography, Downings and please arrange own playing partners and book as usual on the Resort's BRS booking system.



Cloughaneely

LESSONS: This Saturday, May 29 we have organised beginner golf lessons for Ladies and Gents open to non-members also. The Ladies lessons run from 9.30-11am and the Gents lessons run from 11.30am-1pm.

All welcome, these are free introductory lessons so spread the word and give golf a go!

RESULTS: Thank you to Joe GAA McGarvey for sponsoring last weekend's club competition.

Weekend results for May 22 and 23: 1st John Murphy (29) 43pts; 2nd Conor Gallagher (15) 41pts; CAT 1 Cian McGarvey (5) 36pts BOT; CAT 2 Fergal Kilfeather (15) 37pts; CAT 3 John McDermott (29) 40pts BOT (Back 6); Beginner Tony Rodgers (24) 31pts. Well done to the winners.

competitions: A reminder that 9 Hole competitions continue every Tuesday and Friday for the rest of the summer.

This weekend's singles stableford is kindly sponsored by Joe Friel Sports and Physical Therapy.

New members; We welcome new members for 2021 offering excellent value for Beginner Ladies, Gents, Students, Juniors, Juveniles and Distance Members. Please see our website for more details. Cuireann Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheannfhaola fáilte roimh bhaill úra - fir, mná agus daoine óga. Tá na táillí bliantiúla iontach réasúnta. Tá plásóga den scoith ar an chúrsa, bainfidh tú sult agus sásamh as é a imirt agus cuirfear fáilte mhór romhat. Beidh fáilte romhat chuig Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola! Bígí slán agus bígí maith dá chéile!

Bundoran

Results: Last weekend's Single Stableford competition, 1st Charlie McGloin (BK) 45pts, 2nd Aidan McAleer 43pts, 3rd Kevin Byrne 42pts (BoT), 4th Val Murray 42pts (BoT). Gross was won by Michael Burke 35pts.

McMorrow Cup (Sunday Only) was sponsored by Conor McLaughlin & Associates Solicitors Bundoran and was won by Vincent Granaghan 41pts (BoT)

THIS WEEKEND’S COMPETITION: Singles Stroke on May 29, 30 and 31 and is kindly sponsored by Belleek Pottery.

To book a tee time for any of these competitions please contact David at the Pro Shop on 071 984 1302 or book via the BRS App.

SENIORS: The seniors club play every Tuesday with the 1st Tee reserved from 10.50am – 12 noon open to all male members who have reached the age of 55 and over. New members are always welcome to come along and enjoy a nice leisurely game of golf while making new friends and meeting some old friends.

MEMBERSHIP: New members are always welcome for more information on membership please 071 984 1302 or email us at info@bundorangolfclub.com, also check out the website at www.bundorangolfclub.com

Bundoran Ladies

Results: Bottle Competition (held pre lockdown). Winner: Donna Mulholland - 37pts (agg), Runner-up: Marie Begley - 33pts (agg).

Sunday, May 23 - sponsored by Frizzell's Craft Butcher Bundoran, Winner: Fran Murphy - 34pts (BOT), Runner-up: Sorcha Begley - 34pts

This week's competitions: Thursday May 27, 18 hole Stableford generously sponsored by Pillbox Pharmacy Bundoran and Ballyshannon. Also a 9 hole competition.

Sunday, May 30, the Frances McDaid Memorial Trophy kindly sponsored by Ian McDaid Flowers 'n' Gifts, Ballyshannon.