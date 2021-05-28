Finn Harps 500 Club monthly draw winners revealed

Search our Archive
28/05/2021
The latest Finn Harps 500 Club draws have taken place and the results are as follows:
May Draw 3
€300 – David McIlwaine, Milford
€100 – Gerard McHugh, Ballybofey
€100 – Manchester City Supporters Club
May Draw 4
€300 – Noel Harvey, Letterkenny
€100 – James Henderson, Inver
€100 – David McIlwaine, Milford
There were no jackpot winners in the Finn Harps Super 4 Lotto draw on Thursday May 27. The numbers drawn were 13, 15, 27, 30.
The next draw takes place on Thursday June 3 and the jackpot climbs to €2,000. There was one match 3 winner this week, winning €200:
Brian Deeny, Navenny, Ballybofey.
