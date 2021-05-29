Series of outdoor pilot sport events announced

The details of a series of outdoor pilot test events to provide for the safe return of spectators have been released

The announcement follows a decision by Government to allow for the further easing of restrictions in line with public health guidance. In total, 15 sporting events across Gaelic games, rugby, football, golf and athletics have been targeted for the period from June 11 to the July 10.

These pilot events will allow for sports organisations to test necessary control and other measures in stadia across a range of areas. The events will help to evaluate & review progress to advance additional events and capacity from early July & August including GAA, Camogie and LGFA championship matches, League of Ireland games, Women’s National League games, and many other sports events across the system.

In addition to the trial events, the Government also announced that from June 7 numbers permitted at organised outdoor events can increase to a maximum of 100 for the majority of venues, with a maximum of 200 for outdoor stadia/venues where there is a minimum capacity of 5000.

Subject to maintaining progress with the virus, from July 5, the numbers permitted at outdoor organised events can further increase to a maximum of 200 for the majority of venues, with a maximum of 500 for outdoor stadia/venues with a capacity of 5000. Further increases in the numbers permitted at both indoor and outdoor events will be considered in August.

In addition to the return of attendees at events, there has been a further easing of restrictions across the sports sector. From 7th June, outdoor sports matches can recommence. Gyms, swimming pools including swimming lessons and leisure centres can also reopen.

Indoor training, exercise and dance activities can recommence in pods of up to six from July 5, subject to maintaining progress with the virus.