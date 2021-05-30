PLAYER RATINGS: How did the Donegal players rate in their draw against Armagh

TOP MAN . . . Patrick McBrearty the man of the match
An improved Donegal performance is reflected in the player ratings this week. Patrick McBrearty was again the star man for Donegal, matching his eight points from last week.
SHAUN PATTON: Another top class display by the 'keeper. Excellent kick-outs. 7.5
BRENDAN MCCOLE: Settled after a shaky start under the high ball. Spent a lot of time away from goal. 6.5
STEPHEN MCMENAMIN: Back for his first start and he made a healthy contribution. 7
EOIN MCHUGH: Called in late to replace Neil McGee, McHugh put in a big shift and shipped a dangerous tackle in the second half. 7
RYAN MCHUGH: This was the Ryan McHugh that we know, eager for action and very good on the ball. 7.5
PAUL BRENNAN: Put in another big shift but seemed destined to play 45/50 minutes these days 6.5
EOGHAN BAN GALLAGHER: Like Ryan McHugh, Ban showed glimpses of what we expect. 7.5
HUGH MCFADDEN: Another who led by example, winning possession and covering at the back. 7
CAOLAN MCGONAGLE: Also took some great catches and was improved from the previous week. 7
CIARAN THOMPSON: Got one point but is capable of much more. .6.5
PEADAR MOGAN: Gives Donegal real energy all over the field. Has really established himself in a short time. 7
MICHAEL LANGAN: Another top class goal from the St Michael's man, who just glides over the ground. 7.5
PATRICK MCBREARTY: Another top class display as he hauled Donegal back from the death again. Showing some of his best ever form. 8.5
ODHRAN MCGETTIGAN: A first game since the Super 8s in Castlebar two years ago, McGettigan won a couple of frees and will be hoping for more chances. 6.5
NIALL O'DONNELL: One of Donegal's best performers on the night, O'Donnell covered every blade of grass and was solid on the ball. 7.5
ODHRÁN MAC NIALLAIS: In early in the second half, Mac Niallais will be glad to have got more game time as he eases himself back. 7
CONOR O'DONNELL: A magnificent introduction. O'Donnell showed how it could be done pointing of his left and right. 7.5
CAOLAN WARD: In for Eoin McHugh, Ward did really well and added a timely fisted point. 7
JASON MCGEE: In for final 15 minutes, didn't get that much to do. 6.5
ETHAN O'DONNELL: Not on long enough to rate.
