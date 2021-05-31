Donegal's Allianz National League semi-final against the Dubs fixed for neutral venue

Donegal’s reward for topping the Division One North table is a semi-final against All-Ireland champions Dublin in Breffni Park, Cavan. Confirmation of the date and time hasn't been made yet but it is believed it will be on Saturday week, June 12 at 7 pm.

There was much similarity for Donegal on Saturday night to the previous week, as Patrick McBrearty stepped up to the mark.

Donegal had to come from five points down against Armagh and McBrearty matched his eight points of the previous week with a superlative display to win the man of the match award.

Donegal, without Michael Murphy, again started poorly, but a very good second half display saw them get the draw they needed to advance to the league semi-finals.

Apart from Murphy, they also had Neil McGee, Oisin Gallen and Jamie Brennan sitting in the stand.

However, there was a very big positive with a number of players beginning to find form and newcomer Conor O'Donnell from Carndonagh came into the side in the second half to kick two points and put in a very good all round display.

It was a game that mirrored the battle against Monaghan the previous week, albeit only one goal was conceded this time around and the defence was a lot tighter with Hugh McFadden dropping back to provide cover.

The other game in Division One North also ended in a draw with Monaghan leading for much of the second half, only to be pegged back and headed by Tyrone. They did get a late point to draw but it was not enough and Tyrone join Donegal in the semi-finals. Kerry finished top of Division One South, ahead of Dublin on score difference, thanks mainly to their 22 point win over Galway in the opening round. Tyrone must travel to Kerry for their semi-final while Donegal and Dublin agreed a neutral venue. The game is fixed for Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan.

By that stage there should be admission for 200 supporters and that should mean 100 for both counties. Donegal had 50 supporters in Armagh on Saturday evening while the home county were able to avail of the other 450.