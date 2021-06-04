Calls for further support for new Finn Harps stadium

There have been calls for further support to complete all phases of the Finn Harps FC stadium.

Sinn Fein councillor Gary Doherty has also called for Donegal County Council to take a lead role in the project management and running of the stadium.

Cllr Doherty said: "While the recent funding announcement is no doubt welcome, the funding allocated will not complete the entirety of the works needed to complete the stadium. There are further phases that must still be funded.

"We must keep in mind that although Finn Harps FC will be using the stadium for training and matches, this is a community stadium which will be open to all members of different sporting organisations in our communities.

"The Twin Towns of Ballybofey and Stranorlar have been identified in Development Plans as a sporting hub for County Donegal, and the potential of adding the Donegal Community Stadium to the existing facilities for Athletics, GAA and Rugby etc. is hugely exciting for sports fans throughout the County.

"With that in mind, Sinn Féin put a motion before Donegal County Council calling for the Council to take over a lead role in the running and management of the stadium, similar to what happens in other counties where such stadia have been built.

"The motion also called for the Council to work with the stadium committee to ensure timely progress, and to work with other stakeholders to source the necessary funding to complete the project.

"It is vitally important that we get unanimous support for this project across all political party groupings and from the wider community to reflect the fact the Donegal Community Stadium will be an enormous asset to the entire County when eventually completed.

"The motion has been deferred pending a meeting between Council officials and the stadium committee. This is something I will be following up on again in a few weeks to ensure that the community stadium remains a priority for the people of Donegal."