Rising Donegal soccer player named in Ireland women's U19 squad

Donegal soccer star Erin McLaughlin (Fildara) has been named in the Ireland Women's U19 squad that will play an international friendly double-header against Northern Ireland.

The Culdaff native, a striker with Sion Swifts, graduates to the U19s after shining for the girls in green at both U15 and U17 level.

In her last outing for Ireland U17s in February 2020, Fildara scored the equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Iceland in a friendly double header.

Dave Connell's U19s will act as hosts for the first game on Wednesday, June 9 in Dublin before travelling up to Belfast for the second fixture on Friday, June 11.

The games are part of the squad's preparations for the 2021/22 UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championships qualifers against England, Northern Ireland and Switzerland to come later this year.

Connell said: “It’s great to be able to get back working with a squad again after such a long time. We all fully understand why underage international football had to be suspended with a global pandemic affecting people’s lives – so we won’t take this opportunity for granted and will continue to follow all of the recommended protocols.

“For these two games, we have a chance to work with a group of talented players in what should be two good tests against Northern Ireland. The aim is to identify the players who will be part of our squad when we start our EURO Qualifying campaign in October.

“We are looking forward to getting back onto the pitch and working towards the goal of qualifying for the European Championships in Czech Republic. There is a lot of work to be done to achieve that but we’re ready to get going.”

Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-19 Squad:



Goalkeepers: Ciara Glackin (Athlone Town), Leah Hayes Cohen (Cork City), Rugile Auskalnyte (DLR Waves)



Defenders: Olivia Milner (Aston Villa), Meghan Carr (Cork City), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Abby Tuthill (Shamrock Rovers), Eve O’Sullivan (Treaty United), Chloe Smullen (Peamount United), Shauna Brennan (Galway WFC)



Midfielders: Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Emily Corbet (Athlone Town), Jessica Neville (Leicester City), Melissa O’Kane (Athlone Town), Nicola McNamara (Galway WFC), Muireann Devaney (Athlone Town), Teegán Lynch (Sion Swifts), Olivia Gibson (Treaty United), Maria Reynolds (Shamrock Rovers), Eva Mangan (Cork City), Jenna Slattery (Treaty United)



Forwards: Laura Shine (Cork City), Abbie Callanan (Galway WFC), Rebecca Watkins (Peamount United), Erin McLaughlin (Sion Swifts), Aoife Horgan (Treaty United), Orlagh Fitzpatrick (Peamount United)



International Friendlies

June 9 | Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland | AUL Complex, Dublin | KO 15:00

June 11 | Northern Ireland v Republic of Ireland | Queen’s University, Belfast | KO 16:30