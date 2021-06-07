Another great week of winners for Donegal jockeys on Irish Horseracing circuit

Oisin Orr gave trainer Tim Doyle a second winner in the space of 24 hours when partnering the likeable Spanish Tenor to land the opening claiming race at Tipperary on Wednesday. The Moyne trainer had been on the mark with handicap hurdler Ask David at Punchestown on the previous evening and the seven-year-old was another to carry the colours of the trainer’s wife Claire to success.

Orr had the 4/1 favourite at the head of affairs at the furlong-pole and the partnership comfortably held the late run of the Denis Hogan-trained Atlas to score by a half a length. The 94-rated winner found a new home when claimed by Shamrock Thoroughbreds and he now goes into training with Ado McGuinness.

Orr recorded a second winner for a County Tipperary trainer when taking the opening division of the eight-furlong handicap at Leopardstown on Thursday on the Joe Murphy-trained Overheer. Carrying Murphy’s own colours, the 7/2 favourite raced in a handy position throughout and comfortably held the Johnny Murtagh-trained Kosman to win by half a length. It was the second winner that Orr has ridden for the Fethard trainer.

Another trainer from the same county shared a winner with Dylan Browne McMonagle at Down Royal on Friday evening. Cashel’s Michael Browne landed the five-furlong handicap with Maguire’s Grace with Browne McMonagle making all the running on the well-fancied 13/2 co-favourite for a two-length success over the Martin Hassett-trained Harry’s Hill.

The Letterkenny apprentice secured two more winners at Listowel on Saturday where he was successful on horses trained by Pat Martin and Joseph O'Brien. The Martin-trained Wee Pablo scored a two-length success at odds of 100/30 joint-favourite in the seven-furlong handicap but it was far easier on O'Brien’s 4/5 favourite Giustino in the second division of the eight-furlong handicap. The three-year-old won by all of eight lengths from the Martin-trained Benkogambit.

Oisin Orr matched Browne McMonagle’s double with two winners of his own at Listowel on Sunday. He gave Dermot Weld another winner at the Kerry track when getting Young Angel home for a last-gasp success in the six-furlong fillies’ maiden. The 15/2 chance just got up to deny the front-running Willie McCreery-trained Even flow by a neck. It was a little more comfortable in the seven-furlong handicap which Orr won on the Jack Davison-trained Cisco Disco for owners, the Sunday Racing Club and the Grey Lady Racing Syndicate. The 5/1 shot led a furlong from the finish and came home a length and a half clear of the Joe Murphy-trained 4/1 favourite Tall Story.

Luke McAteer wrapped up a great week for the county’s young riders as he also got on the Listowel scoresheet. He set County Kildare trainer Andrew Kinirons up for his first double when landing the opening division of the eight-furlong handicap on 2/1 favourite Mary Salome. She won by a length and a half from the Johnny Feane-trained Fugacious. Kinirons also took the second division of the same race with the Mikey Sheehy-ridden Praying Mantis.