Pauric Daly is the winner of 2020 John G Doherty trophy at Barnhill

A big well done to Pauric Daly who was the winner of the annual John G Doherty competition for 2020 at Letterkenny Golf Club.

The John G Doherty trophy is one of the most sought-after prizes at Barnhill - and is organised each year to round off the season's Category 4 competitions.

Pauric received his trophy at a special socially distanced presentation this week from Kate Gallagher with last year's captain, Ed Margey, and Category 4 competition convenor Gerry O'Sullivan also in attendance.

Gerry's Category 4 competitions are held every Monday evening and are extremely popular. Large numbers have already been taking part this year with competitions so far held over 9 holes.

Gerry is planning to extend the Monday night competitions to 13 holes this month.

The John G Doherty event will be organised later in 2021 when no doubt Pauric will be out to retain his title.