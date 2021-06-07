Pauric Daly is the winner of 2020 John G Doherty trophy at Barnhill

Pauric Daly receives the John G Doherty trophy from Kate Gallagher. Also included are Gerry O'Sullivan and 2020 captain, Ed Margey
A big well done to Pauric Daly who was the winner of the annual John G Doherty competition for 2020 at Letterkenny Golf Club.
The John G Doherty trophy is one of the most sought-after prizes at Barnhill - and is organised each year to round off the season's Category 4 competitions.
Pauric received his trophy at a special socially distanced presentation this week from Kate Gallagher with last year's captain, Ed Margey, and Category 4 competition convenor Gerry O'Sullivan also in attendance.
Gerry's Category 4 competitions are held every Monday evening and are extremely popular. Large numbers have already been taking part this year with competitions so far held over 9 holes.
Gerry is planning to extend the Monday night competitions to 13 holes this month.
The John G Doherty event will be organised later in 2021 when no doubt Pauric will be out to retain his title.
More News
Pauric Daly receives the John G Doherty trophy from Kate Gallagher. Also included are Gerry O'Sullivan and 2020 captain, Ed Margey
Dylan Browne McMonagle and the Joseph O'Brien-trained Giustino run away with the second division of the John Thomas McNamara Handicap at Listowel on Saturday. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.