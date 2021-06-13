PLAYER RATINGS: How the Donegal players fared against Dublin in Breffni Park on Saturday night

Eoghan McGettigan about to score Donegal's goal Picture: Sportsfile
The Donegal defence were strong against Dublin on Saturday evening and accordingly the backs get reasonably high marks this week.
SHAUN PATTON: Just the one scary moment when he was almost lobbed when Donegal turned over. Very sound otherwise in all departments. 7.5
STEPHEN MCMENAMIN: Very solid while on the field and gave Con O'Callaghan little space. Donegal need him to say sound. 7
BRENDAN MCCOLE: Very good display from St Naul's man, who scored a point and was involved in a few more scores including the goal. Always available as an outlet. 7.5
EOIN MCHUGH: Another late call up for the Kilcar man, he was part of a tight defence. 6.5
RYAN MCHUGH: Put in a very big shift including shadowing Ciaran Kilkenny for much of the game. 7.5
ODHRÁN MCFADDEN FERRY: Great to see the Gaoth Dobhair terrier back and he gave everything. 7.5
ETHAN O'DONNELL: It took the Naomh Conaill man a little time to adjust to the tough tackling but he warmed to the task as the game went on. 7
CAOLAN MCGONAGLE: A big display from the Buncrana man who scored two and kept tabs on Brian Fenton. 8
HUGH MCFADDEN: The Killybegs man put in his usual hard-working shift but needs to get more forward penetration. 6.5
CIARAN THOMPSON: The Naomh Conaill man worked really hard, especially in the opening half. 7
ODHRÁN MAC NIALLAIS: Was going really well until picking up an injury. As usual a joy on the ball. 7
NIALL O'DONNELL: Worked his socks off all over the field. Could have had a couple more points. 7
PATRICK MCBREARTY: Again the leader of the attack and he made a great contribution on the scoreboard. Hope the hamstring is okay. 8.5
MICHAEL LANGAN: Picked at full-forward but spent most of his team in a 'Murphy' role. Worked like a beaver. 7.5
OISIN GALLEN: Just doesn't seem to have got his mojo back after his injury. Has much more to offer. 6
CONOR O'DONNELL: In before half-time for Mac Niallais, O'Donnell again put in a great shift and looks comfortable. 7
CAOLAN WARD: In at half-time, Ward was solid in a half that became more like a challenge game. 6.5
EOGHAN MCGETTIGAN: Took his chance this time with both hands. Looked really sharp and gave the selectors food for thought. 7.5
EUNAN DOHERTY: His first big action and the Naomh Conaill man got stuck in from the start. Very good contribution. 7
DÁIRE Ó BAOILL: In for the final quarter but found it hard to make any real contribution. 6
JASON MCGEE: Got on the ball well and tried hard to get Donegal on the front foot. 6.5
TONY MCCLENAGHAN: Not on long enough to rate.
