PLAYER RATINGS: How the Donegal players fared against Dublin in Breffni Park on Saturday night

The Donegal defence were strong against Dublin on Saturday evening and accordingly the backs get reasonably high marks this week.

SHAUN PATTON: Just the one scary moment when he was almost lobbed when Donegal turned over. Very sound otherwise in all departments. 7.5



STEPHEN MCMENAMIN: Very solid while on the field and gave Con O'Callaghan little space. Donegal need him to say sound. 7



BRENDAN MCCOLE: Very good display from St Naul's man, who scored a point and was involved in a few more scores including the goal. Always available as an outlet. 7.5



EOIN MCHUGH: Another late call up for the Kilcar man, he was part of a tight defence. 6.5



RYAN MCHUGH: Put in a very big shift including shadowing Ciaran Kilkenny for much of the game. 7.5



ODHRÁN MCFADDEN FERRY: Great to see the Gaoth Dobhair terrier back and he gave everything. 7.5



ETHAN O'DONNELL: It took the Naomh Conaill man a little time to adjust to the tough tackling but he warmed to the task as the game went on. 7



CAOLAN MCGONAGLE: A big display from the Buncrana man who scored two and kept tabs on Brian Fenton. 8



HUGH MCFADDEN: The Killybegs man put in his usual hard-working shift but needs to get more forward penetration. 6.5



CIARAN THOMPSON: The Naomh Conaill man worked really hard, especially in the opening half. 7



ODHRÁN MAC NIALLAIS: Was going really well until picking up an injury. As usual a joy on the ball. 7



NIALL O'DONNELL: Worked his socks off all over the field. Could have had a couple more points. 7



PATRICK MCBREARTY: Again the leader of the attack and he made a great contribution on the scoreboard. Hope the hamstring is okay. 8.5



MICHAEL LANGAN: Picked at full-forward but spent most of his team in a 'Murphy' role. Worked like a beaver. 7.5



OISIN GALLEN: Just doesn't seem to have got his mojo back after his injury. Has much more to offer. 6



CONOR O'DONNELL: In before half-time for Mac Niallais, O'Donnell again put in a great shift and looks comfortable. 7



CAOLAN WARD: In at half-time, Ward was solid in a half that became more like a challenge game. 6.5



EOGHAN MCGETTIGAN: Took his chance this time with both hands. Looked really sharp and gave the selectors food for thought. 7.5



EUNAN DOHERTY: His first big action and the Naomh Conaill man got stuck in from the start. Very good contribution. 7



DÁIRE Ó BAOILL: In for the final quarter but found it hard to make any real contribution. 6



JASON MCGEE: Got on the ball well and tried hard to get Donegal on the front foot. 6.5



TONY MCCLENAGHAN: Not on long enough to rate.