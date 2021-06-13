Opening round win for youthful Killybegs against Glenswilly at Fintra

Killybegs got their Division One campaign off to a winning start thanks to two Ryan Cunningham goals at Fintra.

Killybegs 2-15

Glenswilly 0-12

The two goals came at vital times, the first the opening score of the game while the second put the game to bed in the 55th minute.

Ryan Cunningham got both and was a real livewire for Killybegs, who also had strong performers in Jon Ban Gallagher, Evan Broderick and Jack McSharry while newcomer Rory Coyler (a cousin of the Mark and Declan Boyle) had a good senior debut at midfield.

For Glenswilly Jack Gallagher and especially Cormac Callaghan showed up well with Shane McDevitt lively up front.

Take Christopher Mooner Murrin and Antoine O'Hara out of the equation and there were two very young sides on view in Fintra for the opening league game between Killybegs and Glenswilly.

Glenswilly had the aid of a wind that was blowing strong from the sea but it was the home side who started brightly with Ryan Cunningham rattling the net inside 90 seconds.

It was point for point until the 12th minute with Shane McDevitt carrying the main threat for Glenswillyt while Ryan and Conor Cunningham had Killybegs points.

Before the first half water break Conor Cunningham, Evan Broderick and Paul Cunningham added quick points to give the home side a 1-5 to 0-3 advantage.

From there to half-time it was tit for tat with Keelan Dunlevy and Caolan Ward getting Glenswilly points while Jack McSharry and Conor Cunningham (2) had scores for the home side to leave it 1-8 to 0-7 to the Fishermen at the break.

Jack McSharry hit three points in 12 minutes to stretch the home side's lead before Caolan Kelly pulled a point back before the water break.

Any chance of a Glenswilly comeback were put to bed when Ryan Cunningham drilled home a second goal with five minutes left while Christopher Mulligan had a debut point late on.

Scorers - Killybegs: Ryan Cunningham 2-3; Conor Cunningham 0-4,3f; Jack McSharry 0-5,3f; Evavn Broderick, Paul Cunningham, Christopher Mulligan 0-1 each.

Glenswilly: Shane McDevitt 0-4,3f; Caolan Kelly 0-3, 45,1f; Keelan Dunleavy 0-2,1f; Cormac Callaghan, Caoimhinn Marley, Gerard Shiels 0-1 each.

KILLYBEGS: Antoine O'Hara; Niall Carbery, Cillian Gildea, Michael Callaghan; Seamus Og Byrne, Jon Ban Gallagher, Ryan Carr; Evan Broderick, Rory Coyler; Ryan Cunningham, Jack McSharry, Christopher Murrin; Conor Cunningham, Paul Cunningham, Christopher Mulligan.

GLENSWILLY: Philip O'Donnell; Shane McDaid, Rory Crawford, Sean Collum; Jack Gallagher, Cormac Callaghan, Mark McAteer; Lee Crerand, Caoimhinn Marley; Sean Wogan, Caolan Kelly, Oisin Crawford; Keelan Dunlevy, Leon Kelly, Shane McDevitt.

Subs: Gerard Shiels for O Crawford 29.

REFEREE: Greg McGroary (Four Masters)