Naomh Conaill have the bragging rights after opening league win against Towney against Kilcar

A physically stronger Naomh Conaill side had too much for Kilcar in the opening league game at Towney.

Kilcar 0-10

Naomh Conaill 2-11

A goal in either half was enough for the Naomh Conaill men, who were almost always to the fore in this game.

The sides were level five times in the first half with Kilcar not able to get their noses in front. There was the strange case of the two Jason Campbells, one at full-forward for Kilcar and the other at full-back for Naomh Conaill.

There was a minute's silence before the start to remember a number of people who had passed since the last action among them Michael Jack O'Donnell and Conal Byrne.

Charles McGuinness and Brendan McDyer had the opening points for the visitors before Matthew McClean and Ryan O'Donnell levelled on 11 minutes.

Anthony Thompson with two, to one from from McClean, left it 4-3 at the water break but Stephen McBrearty with his left levelled on the resumption.

Kieran Gallagher and Ryan O'Donnell exchanged points as did Marty Boyle (all alone in acres of space) and McClean again.

Great work by Barry McGinley saw Ciaran McGinley put Kilcar ahead for the first and only time in the game on 29 minutes but two minutes later Naomh Conaill were back in control when Leo McLoone was on the end of a good move to fire to the net and a 1-6 to 0-7 half-time lead.

Kilcar had played with the strong wind in the opening half and young Ryan O'Donnell did make some openings on forward runs and was unlucky to hit a post.

The second half wasn't 15 seconds old when Naomh Conaill applied the sucker punch. A long ball in broke and Charles McGuinness pounced to fire home. From there to the finish Naomh Conaill held Kilcar at arm's length and the home side were just unable to break the cordon set up.

Jimmy White handed out black cards to Pauric Carr and Ryan O'Donnell to the home side while Kieran Gallagher of Naomh Conaill also spent some time in the bin. Kilcar also lost Matthew McClean to injury and with him went any chance of a comeback.

KILCAR: Kevin Campbell; Eoin Love, Pauric Carr, Barry McGinley; Ryan O'Donnell (0-2), Oran Doogan, Ryan McShane; Cormac Cannon, Ciaran McGinley (0-2); Conor Doherty (0-1), Matthew McClean (0-4), Stephen McBrearty (0-1); Darragh O'Donnell, Jason Campbell, Barry Shovlin. Subs: Paddy McShane for Cannon 45; Conor McShane for M McClean 50; Eoin Cormack for J Campbell 59

NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Stephen Molloy, Jason Campbell, Kevin McGettigan; Odhran Doherty (0-1), Anthony Thompson (0-2), Marty Boyle (0-1); Ultan Doherty, Ciaran Brennan; Brendan McDyer (0-1), Leo McLoone (1-0), Seamus Corcoran; John O'Malley, Charles McGuinness (1-3,2f), Kieran Gallagher (0-3). Subs: Hughie Gallagher for S Molloy ht; Caolan McGill and JD Boyle for Corcoran and C Brennan 38; Daniel Gildea for O'Malley 45; Conor Roarty for McDyer 55

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)