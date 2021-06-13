Gaeil Fhánada get show on the road with big win over Four Masters

Gaeil Fhánada made the perfect start to their Division 3 campaign with a comfortable victory over Four Masters in Portsalon.

Gaeil Fhánada 3-15 Four Masters 1-9

The big score of the opening period came after six minutes. Michael Sweeney sauntered through the centre of the Four Masters defence, combining well with Séimí Friel before Sweeney finished the move, fisting the ball to the net. That gave the home side a four point cushion, which they built on as the half wore on.

Gaeil Fhánada led by 1:06 to 0:03 at the water break, with points from Bernard McGettigan (2), Mark Mc Ateer, Séimí Friel, Eoghan Carr and Oisín Shiels. The Four Masters response came from two frees and a point from play from Shay Travers. The Gaels scoring threat continued in the second quarter, Alan Mc Ateer, Ryan Mc Gonigle and Mark Mc Ateer (2) finding their range. The point of the half came from debutant Liam Mc Grenaghan who found the target from fifty meters from a placed ball.

Four Masters had a free from Ryan Hegarty and a point from play from Shay Travers as the game approached half time. Gaeil Fhánada were nine points to the good at the break, leading by 1-11 to 0-5.



Gaeil Fhánada increased that lead in the third minute of the second period, Mark Mc Ateer on hand to bury to the net after a Mc Grenaghan effort for a point came back off the post. It was one way traffic for the next period.

McGettigan pointed his third before Séimí Friel rounded the Four Masters keeper Martin Cassidy to bury the hosts third goal after some good Jimmy Coyle play. Mc Gettigan, McAteer, Coyle and Michael Sweeney all pointed for the Gaels in the closing stages and while Four Masters did rally towards the end with the final goal and point of the game courtesy of Killian Faulkner.



Fanad had an intensity to their play that the visitors couldn’t match and caused all sorts of bother when they attacked at pace. Four Masters were well served by the dangerous Faulkner and Travers throughout while Ryan Mc Gonigle, Shaun Kerr, Mark Mc Ateer and Bernard Mc Gettigan were among the best performers for Fanad Gaels.



Gaeil Fhánada: Shaun Friel, Shaun Kerr, Odhrán Shiels, Ryan McGonigle (0-1), Bernard Mc Gettigan (0-3), James Gallagher, Oisín Shiels (0-1), Patrick Carr, Michael Sweeney (1-1), Mark McAteer (1-4), Jimmy Coyle (0:01), Eoghan Carr (0-1), Liam Mc Grenaghan (0-1), Alan McAteer (0-1), Séimí Friel (1:01). Mark Friel for A McAteer, Oisín Mc Fadden for E Carr, Niall Carr for McGettigan, Paddy Heraghty for Mc Grenaghan

Four Masters: Martin Cassidy, Cathal Canavan, Leo McHugh, Brian Gallagher, Ryan Hegarty, Aaron McGrath, Darragh Geary, Patrick Reid, Richard O’ Rourke, Sean O Kennedy, Darragh Doherty, Sean Meehan, Killian Faulkner, Kevin McBrearty, Shay Travers.



Referee: Seán Mc Daid