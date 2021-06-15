Do you remember the time a Scottish international current playing at the Euros was pulling pints here in Donegal?

Ireland mighn't have qualified for Euro 2020(+1) but there's still plenty of interest in the county for one of the Scottish internationals.

Stephen O'Donnell from Motherwell played right wing-back in Monday's 2-0 defeat for the Scots against Czech Republic at Hampden Park and will hope they can get their campaign back on track on Friday against England at Wembley.

The 29-year-old, who was born in Bellshill, Glasgow, is from Glenties stock, as Naomh Conaill GAA club have told us. Here's his family connection and his night helping out in Roddy's Bar.