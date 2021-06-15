Do you remember the time a Scottish international current playing at the Euros was pulling pints here in Donegal?

Stephen O'Donnell

Stephen O'Donnell

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Ireland mighn't have qualified for Euro 2020(+1) but there's still plenty of interest in the county for one of the Scottish internationals.

Stephen O'Donnell from Motherwell played right wing-back in Monday's 2-0 defeat for the Scots against Czech Republic at Hampden Park and will hope they can get their campaign back on track on Friday against England at Wembley.

The 29-year-old, who was born in Bellshill, Glasgow, is from Glenties stock, as Naomh Conaill GAA club have told us. Here's his family connection and his night helping out in Roddy's Bar.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie