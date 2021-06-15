McLaughlin a late sub as Ireland lose to Iceland

Donegal footballer Roma McLaughlin returned to action for Ireland tonight as part of the squad that lost 2-0 to Iceland in the second of their international friendlies.

The central midfielder, who plays in America with Central Connecticut State University, came on in the 80th minute for Vera Pauw's side.

It is the first appearance the 23-year-old has made in the green jersey since her recall to the squad after almost three years on the sidelines.

Milford woman Amber Barrett played the first hour of the match, but there was no game time for Letterkenny's Ciara Grant.

Despite the defeat, Pauw's players produced an impressive performance that was an altogether different start compared to the last game between the two teams four days previously, with Ireland pressing high and not giving their hosts time to settle.



In fact, it was Ireland who looked the more dangerous inside the opening 10 minutes with Megan Connolly firing a shot wide, Katie McCabe and Heather Payne providing width, and Denise O’Sullivan making breaking runs from midfield.





On 31 minutes Barrett, who was lively throughout, hooked a left-footed shot wide from just inside the penalty area. It was a positive sign of Ireland’s intent to shoot when within distance of the opposition’s goal.



When the goal did come for the hosts in the second half it was more through poor Irish defending as Þorvaldsdóttir pounced inside the area to poke the ball past Brosnan after breaking free from her marker.



Ireland tried to find a way back into the game and substitute Jessica Ziu added a lot of speed but a superb strike from Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir then ended the contest to secure the win for Iceland.



Next up for Ireland is the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, starting in September away to Georgia.



Iceland: Rúnarsdóttir; Halldórsdóttir, Viggósdóttir, Gísladóttir; Vilhjálmsdóttir, Brynjarsdóttir (Ágústsdóttir 72), GY Jónsdóttir (Tómsdóttir 80), SJ Jónsdóttir (Albertsdóttir 72), Jóhannsdóttir (Hauksdóttir 46), Sigurðardóttir (Arnardóttir 46); Þorvaldsdóttir (Jensen 80).



Republic of Ireland: Brosnan; Finn, O’Riordan, Quinn, Caldwell, O’Mahony (McLaughlin 80); O’Sullivan, Connolly; Payne, Barrett (Ziu 62), McCabe.



Referee: Kirsty Dowie (England).