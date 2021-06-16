Young guns score with pair of aces at Dunfanaghy Golf Club

There was hole-in-one success for two young Dunfanaghy golfers recently in the space of four days at their home course recently.

On Wednesday of last week, Conan Brennan, a young up and coming golfer won his first open stableford in style with a hole in one at the tough 17th. An incredible 25 points on the back 9 helped him claim a three shot victory.

Carlos O'Reilly, also a well-known Gaelic footballer at county minor and U-20 level, playing off a handicap of 1, achieved a hole in one the previous Sunday on the 2nd hole with a pitching wedge.