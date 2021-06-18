MACS VIEW: The Brian McEniff column looks back on Donegal v Dublin

It wasn't a real challenge on Saturday night for Donegal or Dublin. But all things considered, Donegal were short very many players, they will be happy enough with the result.

There was no real intensity in the game from either side and indeed it is hard to know exactly where we are after this game.

Dublin were in third gear and we were just watching ourselves ahead of the championship game against Down. There was not a lot you could read into the contest.

The only good thing is that we finished with a flurry and put the ball in the net for a change. The Dublin defence was pierced and that was good to see.

When we get back to full strength, we should have no fear of Down. In saying that, we still have to go Newry and win.

It was a good enough performance against Dublin ending just four points down, 1-18 to 1-14, thanks to the late goal.

I wouldn't be happy with the way the team selection was handled. Making six changes from the selected team means that a lot of people will not be happy about it. That is a personal view and I would like to see teams playing as selected. That was always my view; I used to pick the teams on a Tuesday night and back then A N Other would sometimes be included on various teams. I always liked to pick the full team which I felt showed confidence and no fear of the opposition.

I know a lot of research goes into who the opposition are playing nowadays but that happened back in my time too.

I think it is not good for team morale when you have so many changes.

The main thing, though, is we came through the game. I hope Odhrán Mac Niallais is not too badly hurt and we have a full deck for Sunday week's game in Newry, which will not be easy.

GOOD WEEK WITH LEAGUES BACK

It was a good weekend for club football in the county with the leagues back. Unfortunately our game in Bundoran against St Michael's was off due to the death of Brian McGinley. It means that we go into the second round next week away to Glenswilly with no game under our belt.

There were other games off due to Covid and that is the way it is going to be at the minute. It will be part and parcel of fixtures, but overall it was good to get up and running.

The underage is also underway and I was at two Bundoran games at U-17 and U-13. Apart from the games there is a huge amount of activity at club level with all age groups from U-5 up in boys and girls. We have had a great growth in all areas and it is difficult to get space. The pitches are alive with action.

We are trying to cram a lot of activity into a short space of time, but it is great to get young people out.

The other issue which seems to be a problem at both club and county level is the amount of injuries being picked up, probably due to not enough preparation for games.

I was talking to our club referee Pat Walsh and he said he was out night and day with so much action going on.

On the national front we also had an exciting weekend with the big surprise being the relegation of the Ulster and Munster championship winners, Cavan and Tipperary, being relegated to Division Four - hard to believe.

Then we had an outstanding game on Sunday in Clones with Monaghan securing their Division One status with an extra-time win over Galway in a very exciting contest.

Cork survived in Division Two but they were put to the pin of their collar against Westmeath, who gave their fill of it.

DISAPPOINTMENT FOR LADIES

There was a disappointing end to the league campaign for Maxi Curran and the Ladies but they down fighting in a high scoring game against Cork. They just leaked too many goals, but overall they put in a good performance and they have plenty to look forward to in Ulster and in the All-Ireland championship.

It will be a busy week or so also for the hurlers who play Mayo in the Nickey Rackard Cup on the same weekend as Donegal are in Newry.

LATE BRIAN MCGINLEY

It was a sad weekend for the St Michael's club losing their club President Brian McGinley. I would have spoken to his son, Sean, the night before he died. We had a long standing friendship. He was a great GAA man, involved with the St Michael's club all his life. I would have played against him when Bundoran were junior a long, long time ago and I would have some great memories of those times. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Finally, on behalf of the Bundoran club and Gaels throughout the county, can I wish Christy Keaney well. Christy is recovering from surgery last week and hopefully will be back on the sidelines soon again.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell