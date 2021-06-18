Cork in rearview mirror as Ladies turn attention to Ulster

Donegal Ladies selector Davy McLaughlin says last Saturday's national league semi-final defeat to Cork has been 'consigned to the history books' as the squad prepare for their latest challenge.



Maxi Curran's side suffered their first defeat of the season against the 11-time All-Ireland champions after a poor start in Tuam saw them down by eight points within the first few minutes.

They quickly rallied to get back into the match, but the Munster women prevailed to advance to the final.

Said McLaughlin: "We allowed them to get an eight-point lead at the start, which you just can't do against any team, never mind a side of the calibre of Cork.



"We paid the price for that but we played some decent football. After they got to 2-2 we went up and scored two goals in the space of a minute.

"I think we gave them plenty to think about, both during and after the match.



"At training, the players never even mentioned Cork and I think that's a positive thing.

"That game has been consigned to the history books. For them, it's over and done with and they're looking to focus now on the next match.



The squad travel to Breffni Park this Saturday to take on Cavan in the Ulster Championship semi-final (throw-in, 5pm).

It has been agreed that the provincial final will only be played when both finalists have exited the All-Ireland Championship.



Donegal will have a break from competition after the Cavan game, before their first All-Ireland group match, against Galway, on July 17.



"The league matches we've played have hopefully set us in good stead," said McLaughlin. "Cavan are a good side who will feel very unlucky that they didn't go up this season. They beat Armagh, Tyrone and Monaghan, but Meath just got the better of them in the semi-final.



"We certainly won't be taking them for granted. Division 2 is very hard to get out of and they are a good footballing team."