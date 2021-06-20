Na Rossa win on their trip to Pettigo to go top of Division Four

Division Four
Pettigo 1-8
Na Rossa 2-10
Na Rossa made it two from two with a good away win in Pettigo on Saturday evening and as a result go top of the Division Four table.
The winners led 2-3 to 1-3 at half-time, with the home side's goal coming from Callum McGrath, while Christian Bonner and Odhran Molloy found the net for the Dooey-based outfit.
PETTIGO: Adam McBarron; Enda Baird, Jack Britton, Thomas Britton (0-2); Patrick Carr, Jarlath Leonard, Johnny McManus; Ollie McCaughey (0-1), Callum McGrath (1-0); David Robinson, Paul Robinson (0-3), Eoghan Cross; Kieran McGee, Reece McGrath, Thomas Beaumont. Subs: Aidy Britton (0-2) for Cross; Martin Hilley for C McGrath, Darren Johnston for Beaumont, Oran McGrath.
NA ROSSA: Aidan McCahill; Jamie McCready, Daniel M Melly, Brian O'Donnell; Sean McMonagle (0-1), Johnny Bonner, Adam McHugh; John McDyer, Matthew Smith; Kevin Devenney, Christian Bonner (1-3), Ryan Hennessy; Eamon Bonner, Aidan McHugh (0-3), Odhran Molloy (1-3). Subs: Donal Trimble for A McHugh 36; Ryan McGonigle for Smith 49; JP McCready for Devenney 64
