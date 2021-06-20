Kilcar show they've plenty in reserve to win in Ardara

Kilcar, the 2-19 Division 1 champions, may have been minus 11 regulars, but their ‘bench boys” really shone in a breezy affair at Pearse Memorial Park against neighbours Ardara.

Ardara 1-6 Kilcar 1-12

Newly promoted Ardara would have viewed this is a real opportunity given the absence of their opponent’s stellar talents.

But wind-assisted Kilcar clinically dismantled their opponents and were well worth their half time lead of 1-9 to 0-3.

The winners signalled early intent by racing into a 0-3 to 0-0 lead by the seventh minute-thanks to Ryan O’Donnell, the impressive Dara O’Donnell and clever Conor Doherty.

Ardara had loads of possession but hit five wides as Tomas Boyle got them off the mark in the 12th minute.

Another point from Lorcan O’Donnell left just the minimum margin in the match. But O’Donnell had a clear chance at goal which would have put the home side a point in front.

The excellent Mark McHugh pointed a free and then set up Conor Doherty who was ice cool as he took the ball around Ardara keeper Paddy Gallagher to leave Kilcar leading by 1-4 to 0-2.

Ardara could only manage one more point from O’Donnell as McHugh and Dara O’Donnell eased them to a healthy 1-9 to 0-3 half-time lead.

The home side had the wind in the second half and responded with a few well struck points. Matters got even more interesting when Boyle was fouled in the square and Tomas Boyle cooly slotted home the ensuing penalty.

Suddenly it was Kilcar 1-9 Ardara 1-6 by the 45th minute. But, the losers failed to score again as clever Kilcar added three more points to seal an impressive victory.

Ardara: Paddy Gallagher; Shane Whyte, Joe Melly, Nicholas Maguire; Cailum Malley, Conor Classon, Matthew Sweeney; Robbie Adair, John Ross Molloy; Paul Walsh Tomas Boyle (1-1), Lorcan O’Donnell (0-2); Kevin Whyte, CJ Molloy, Stefan Boyle (0-3, 2f), Johnny Sweeney for Cailum Malley (42), Declan Gavigan for Matthew Sweeney (50), Gareth Concarr for Paul Walsh (51), D Walsh for S Boyle (55), Nichola Breslin for Conor Classon (56)

Kilcar: Eoin O’Donnell; Eoin Love, Barry Shovlin, Barry McGinley; Ryan O’Donnell (0-2) Conor McShane, Ryan McShane; Mark McHugh (0-4f) Ciaran McGinley (0-1) Oran Doogan, Conor Doherty (1-1) Cormac Cannon; Mark Sweeney, Dara O’Donnell (0-4) Shane Gillespie. Subs: Kenneth Doogan for Shane Gillespie (half-time)

Referee: Enda McFeely (St Mary's, Convoy)