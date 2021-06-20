Aodh Ruadh too strong for Glenfin in Division Two clash in Ballyshannon

Aodh Ruadh were too good for Glenfin in the clash of the top two in Division Two in Munday's Field

Aodh Ruadh 3-15

Glenfin 2-7

The Ballyshannon side were never really troubled and but for a couple of great saves from Andrew Walsh in the Glenfin goal, the margin could have been bigger.

Aodh Ruadh looked the more lively from early on with Philip Patton from a free and play getting the opening points inside four minutes.

Aaron McGlynn got Glenfin on the board but by the first half water break Aodh Ruadh had edged 0-6 to 0-1 ahead thanks to another Patton free, Nathan Boyle, Darren Drummond and Michael McKenna.

Drummond was almost in for a goal, on the end of a Shane McGrath run, but his effort went just over.

Glenfin had a great goal chance on 20 minutes when Stephen Carr was put through but he dragged his shot wide of the post.

Andrew Walsh had saved from Shane McGrath earlier and he made a super stop to deny Darren Drummond at the expense of a '45' which Nathan Boyle converted.

From the kick-out Shane McGrath won possession and drove through and slide the ball to the net with his left.

Glenfin were thrown a lifeline when Kyle O'Meara was on hand to net after Gerard Ward was blocked at point blank range.

Philip Patton and Odhran McGlynn traded points before Oisin Rooney got in behind the Glenfin defence but opted to take a point in the final minute.

Half-time: Aodh Ruadh 1-9, Glenfin 1-2

Glenfin did put on a spurt at the start of the second half with two Gerard Ward points, but by the 50th minute the home side were in total control, leading 2-15 to 1-4. The second Aodh Ruadh goal came from David Dolan after good work by Oisin Rooney.

Glenfin were gifted a second goal when Johnny Gethins' sideline went straight to Kyle O'Meara and Gerard Ward hit two frees to cut the lead to 2-15 to 2-6, but a third Aodh Ruadh goal finished by Diarmaid McInerney closed out the game.

After their opening day win over MacCumhaill's, Glenfin were disappointing while Aodh Ruadh looked strong going forward with Nathan Boyle, Philip Patton, Shane McGrath, Darren Drummond and Oisin Rooney very lively.

AODH RUADH: Carl O'Brien; Jason Granaghan, Colm Kelly (0-1), Conor Patton; Johnny Gethins, Eddie Lynch, Kyle Murray; Eamonn McGrath, Nathan Boyle (0-5,3f,'45')a; Philip Patton (0-5,3f), Shane McGrath (1-0), Michael McKenna (0-1); Oisin Rooney (0-2), Darren Drummond (0-1), David Dolan (1-0). Subs: Niall Murray (0-1) for S McGrath; Diarmaid McInerney (1-0) for Rooney; Cian Rooney for K Murray; Ryan Granaghan for C Kelly

GLENFIN: Andrew Walsh; Gary Herron, John Harkin, Martin O'Donnell; Odhran McGlynn (0-1), Daniel McGlynn, Ross Marley; Stephen Carr, Stephen Ward; Karl McGlynn, Jason Morrow, Aaron McGlynn; Kyle O'Meara (2-1), Gerard Ward (0-5,4f), Ciaran Brady. Subs: Matthew McGinty for K McGlynn 8; Shane McGinty for G Herron; Darren Marley for O'Donnell.

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)