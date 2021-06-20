Four Masters back on track with first win at home to Burt in Tirconaill Park

Four Masters team who played Burt
Four Masters got their first win of the campaign when they overcame Burt in Tirconaill Park.
Four Masters 0-11
Burt 0-6
After losing their opening game away to Fanad, Four Masters led this game from start to finish.
There were plenty of turnovers on both sides but the home side had built up a good lead before Burt came back well in the final quarter. Sean McHugh and Kyle McCann accounted for most of the Burt scores.
FOUR MASTERS: Ryan Haughey, Cathal Canavan, Eoghan Corley, Brian Peter Gallagher, Richard O Rourke (0-3,2f), Brian Fegan, Ryan Hegarty, Patrick Reid, Kevin McBrearty, Odhran Quinn (0-3) Shay Travers (0-3,3f), Leo McHugh, Killian Faulkner (0-1,f), David Quinn, Cian Hegarty (0-1). Subs: Aidan McHugh, Sean Meehan (b/c), Darren Doherty, Neil Ward, Darragh Geary, Cathal Feeney, Martin Cassidy.
BURT: Shea Bown; Darren Bradley, Tom Doherty, Gareth Quinn; Dara Grant, Stephen O’Donnell, Darren Gallagher; Denver Kelly, Sean McHugh; Callum Porter, Calvin Gallagher, Jack O’Brien; Niall McGlynn, Kyle McCann, Martin Donaghey. Subs: Sean O’Donnell, William Callaghan, Kevin Curran.
