Downings produce super result on the road at Dungloe

Danny McBride of Downings passes off to John McGroddy against Dungloe at Rosses Park. Picture Richard Conneely
Downings pulled off a big league win in Division 2 with their 10-point victory over Dungloe in Rosses Park this afternoon.
Dungloe 0-8
Downings 2-12
Kyle McFadden and Keelan McGroddy scored the goal and Lorcan Connor and Johnny kicked four points each against a Dungloe side who defeated Naomh Columba, away n Glencolmcille last weekend.
The locals got off to a flying start and led 0-4 to 0-1 after 12 minutes. But that was as good as it got for the locals. Downings took a firm grip on the tie after the first water-break and they led 2-3 to 0-5, at half-time.
And with the strong breeze in their backs in the second period and outscored the locals by 0-9 to 0-1 in the second half.
Dungloe: Danny Rodgers; Christy Greene, Aaron Ward, Jack Scally; Caolan Ward, Conor O’Donnell, Darren Curran; Gerard Walsh (0-1), Matthew Ward; Rory McLaughlin, Dylan Sweeney, Oisin Bonner (0-3,2f); Daire Gallagher (0-1,1f), Ben Boyle (0-1), Daniel Ward (0-2,1f). Subs: James McCole for J Scally; Luke Neilly for R McLaughlin; David McCarron for B Boyle; Conor Diver for C Ward; Eoin Doogan for L Neely.
Downings: John McGroddy; T McBride, David Haye, Ben McNutt; Danny McBride, Jamie Lee McBride, Ronan McLaughlin (0-1); Ronan Gallagher (0-1), Keelan McGroddy (1-0); Oisin Boyce, Johnny McGroddy (0-4), Padraig McGinty; Alan Pasoma (0-1), Lorcan Connor (0-4), Kyle McFadden (1-2),
Referee: Shane Toolan (Aodh Ruadh) .
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.