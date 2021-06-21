Fanad Gaels win in Bridgetown for first time since 2009

Aidan McAteer's Fanad Gaels went home with the points after a convincing win over Naomh Brid in Trummon, their first victory at the venue since 2009.
Naomh Brid 0-8
Fanad Gaels 0-14
The win was fashioned in the third quarter as the Fanad side hit 0-4 and the home side failed to raise a flag.
There had been just a point in it at the break as the visitors led 0-7 to 0-6, but the third quarter blitz secured all two league points for Fanad, to stay top of the division. Fanad lost Patrick Carr in the warm up with an ankle injury.
NAOMH BRID: Pauric McDaid; Liam Duffy, Ross Gallagher, Billy Harron; Owen Quinn, Eoin McGarrigle, Richard Walsh; Callum Gallagher (0-2), Tommy Gallagher; Ryan Brogan (0-1), John McNulty, Gary McCafferty; Declan McCafferty, Shane Walsh (0-3), Darragh Brogah (0-2). Sub: Conor McNulty for R Brogan.
FANAD GAELS: Eoin McGonigle; Sean Kerr, James Gallagher, Oisin McFadden; Bernard McGettigan (0-2), Oisin Shields (0-1), Jamie Coyle; Michael Sweeney (0-1), Ryan McGonigle (0-1); Liam McGrenaghan (0-5,4f), Mark McAteer (0-2), Mark Friel; Seamie Nanny Friel (0-2,2f), Alan McAteer, Eoin Carr. Subs: James Kerr for O Carr; Brandon McClafferty for M Friel; Fergal Friel for A McAteer.
