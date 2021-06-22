St Eunan's show their support for 100% Redress for Mica Home Owners

The St Eunan's senior team who took on Killybegs on Sunday
St Eunan’s Senior team were winners on Sunday against Killybegs. But another battle is also happening and that is the fight for 100% Redress for Mica Home Owners - and St Eunan’s GAA Club will support it until fairness and victory is achieved.
More News
Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh and his wife Róisín after his election as mayor of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.