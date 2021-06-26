Do you know who is the top Donegal scorer in the Ulster Championship and All-Ireland Series?

SEE ALL THE SCORING STATS

Reporter:

Gerald Boyle

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

In a labour of love, Dublin-based Gerald Boyle, a regular contributor of quizzes, has compiled the scoring stats below. In the Donegal list he credits Tony Boyle rather than Martin McHugh with the famous Breffni goal in 1992. As a fellow Rosses man, he says he has to accept the Rosses man's word that he got a touch to it! It doesn't affect the overall rankings anyway.
"One thing that surprised me was the amount that Ronan Carolan of Cavan scored. I knew he was a top scorer but I was surprised that he wasn't that far behind Charlie Gallagher. During Ronan's time Cavan didn't win an Ulster SFC game between 1988 & 1994, although they had two draws in that period. He did play in two Ulster finals in 1995 & 1997 but he was never top scorer in an individual year," says Boyle.
"Michael Murphy's figures are interesting in that he played in 36 Ulster games and 34 others but he scored 2 - 102 in Ulster compared to 7 - 141 in the non-Ulster games. It probably says something about the claustrophobic nature of Ulster football! Paddy Bradley & Steven McDonnell are in the same boat in that they scored much more outside of Ulster.
"I thought Rory Gallagher might have been in the top 10 given that he was top scorer in the Ulster SFC for three consecutive years but I suppose overall he had an in and out career," says Boyle.

