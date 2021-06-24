"We must do everything we can not to drop down another division"

"I'm a player first and foremost," insisted veteran Malin player Damien Harkin this week as he and a few seasoned teammates stepped into the breach at Connolly Park.

The experienced half-back took charge of the Malin team that defeated Red Hughs at the weekend following manager Robert Farren's shock decision to step down in the aftermath of a surprise opening day defeat to Newtown.

But Harkin is keen to stress that he, Charlie Byrne and team captain Kieran McColgan are merely acting as custodians until a manager can be put in place.

He told Donegal Live Sport: "I definitely wouldn't say we're managing. Someone needed to step in, so as the more experienced in the group we put ourselves forward.

"The games are coming thick and fast this season so we had to pull together to get the training organised and to set out the team for matches."

Now playing his 21st season as a senior player at Connolly Park, the 35-year-old is hoping to do his bit to stabilise the side and help nurture the young players coming through.

It is a way of paying back to the club; an acknowledgment of the mentoring and support he received as a young player himself.

"I've been through it all since I first made my senior debut against Glenfin as a 15-year-old," he said. "We were down in division 3 then, and we moved up steadily through the divisions until we got up to the top.

"I came into a side that had a wealth of experience. I'm hitting 36-years-old myself now, and if I can give anything at all back to the crop of players we have now, that would be really important to me."

Harkin believes the victory over Red Hughs indicates there is a hunger and a willingness within this squad to do better.

He said: "It was a hard-fought victory, but probably all the more satisfying to win it in the way that we did. We had to fight for every ball and that was a lot more pleasing, the fact that it didn't come easily to us.

"We don't have time to think about things with the game coming so fast, and we're right back at it against Four Masters this weekend."

"The immediate thing for me is that we do everything we can not to drop down another division. The longer-term objective would obviously be for us to be back up playing at a higher level.



"This club has so many good players. The amount of talent in and around Malin is crazy. As experienced players, we want to try and help these young players as much as we can and get the very best out of them."