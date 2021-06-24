Buncrana ladies striving to become one of Donegal's top sides

Buncrana Ladies captain Doreen McGee says the players have a burning ambition to dine at the top table with Donegal's established senior sides.

The Scarvey outfit, playing just their second season in the senior ranks, have shown steady improvement with each match since coming up from intermediate level in 2019.

And they have taken great heart from their latest performance against Termon. Leading the league division one clash by a point at half time, they ultimately lost out to the six-time Donegal senior championship winners, who stepped it up a gear in the second half to secure the points.

But the performance shows Buncrana are steadily bridging the gap between themselves and the 'established top three' of Termon, Glenfin and Moville.

Said McGee: "It has been a big step for us to go from intermediate to senior. There is definitely a sense in the squad that some of the results we've had since going up to senior last year aren't reflecting the way we're playing.

"Termon stepped it up a bit on Sunday, but we went in ahead at half time and we just need to work on our longer game."



McGee believes the blend of talented young players coming through, along with established players such as Deirdre Fullerton and Paula McGrory, will ensure the squad continues to improve.



"I was there from the start when we came into the Junior B Championship," she said. "It's unbelievable where we've come from since then.

"We want to keep building on that success. We have won the Junior B, Junior A and Intermediate championships, so now want to be aiming for the senior title as well.



"Shane Sweeney has come in this season to help out with our speedwork and fitness. Physicality is a massive factor in the women's game, so you have to have the strength and the fitness to compete against the top sides."