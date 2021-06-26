14-man St Nauls show great resolve to eke out win at home

How many times have we reported on a St Naul's man and the standout player was Stephen Griffin. It happened again on Saturday evening as he hit five second half points to pull St Naul's over the line for a much-needed win.

St Naul's 0-14

Dungloe 0-13

Griffin had a super sidekick in Stuart Johnston, who was the catalyst for many St Naul's attacks, able to hold the ball and break a tackle as well as contributing three points.

Griffin's importance was underlined in the final minutes when he lorded midfield and took control of affairs. Dungloe, on the other hand, had plenty of good players and possession, but they didn't have the experience of Griffin and Johnston.

In a well contested opening half Dungloe deservedly led by two points at the break, 0-8 to 0-6.

The first four scores all came from placed balls, Barry Curran (mark) and Danny Rodgers (40m free). Stephen Griffin replied for an off the ball free, while Daniel Ward (mark).

The Ward point was part of a Dungloe purple patch as they hit three points in two minutes, Dara Gallagher and Barry Curran pointing from play.

Stephen Griffin, with a second chance, kept St Naul's in touch from a free but Oisin Bonner had Dungloe four ahead a minute later.

Before the water break Stuart Johnston hit two good points to reduce the margin and immediately after the break, Stephen Griffin hit an upright with a 30m free, very unlike him. However, the home side were back within a point when Gavin Mulreaney came forward to point a '45'.

Dylan Sweeney hit a great point after a good quick break and Daniel Ward pointed after a tough call against St Naul's for touching the ball on the ground. The free was moved on to make it easy for Ward.

Before the break Martin Breslin cut the lead to two but St Naul's were dealt a big blow when referee Callaghan showed a second yellow card to Lee McBrearty just after the half-time whistle, obviously for dissent.

Ian Campbell set the tone early in the second half with a great point from distance. Danny Rodgers notched his second free but two points from Griffin (one free) had the home side level by the 38th minute.

Dylan Sweeney edged Dungloe back in front but St Naul's were the dominant side now and by the water break, they were two up with points from Griffin, Johnston and a great effort from Martin Breslin.

Oisin Bonner and Ryan Connors pulled Dungloe level but Griffin was not to be denied as he fired over two more frees, one from an remarkable angle and while Daniel Ward did pull one back, the visitors hadn't the know how to get an equaliser.

In the end Dungloe finished with 13 as they had two players black carded in the final minutes, Conor Diver and Gerard Walsh.

ST NAUL'S: Gavin Mulreaney (0-1,'45'); Ryan Coughlan, Barry Griffin, John Relihan; Dermot Gallagher, Ian Campbell (0-1), Kyle Campbell; Stuart Johnston (0-3), Lee McBrearty; Michael Coughlan, Thomas White, Martin Breslin (0-2); Brian McGroary, Stephen Griffin (0-7,5f), Shane Conneely. Subs: Daniel Meehan for McGroary 50; Cathal Lowther for Shane Conneely 59

DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers (0-2,2f); Rory McLaughlin, Mark Curran, Aaron Ward; Darren Curran, Conor O'Donnell, Christy Greene; Matthew Ward, Ryan Connors (0-1); Dylan Sweeney (0-2), Dara Gallagher (0-1), Barry Curran (0-2,1m); Oisin Bonner (0-2), Daniel Ward (0-3,2f,m), Gerard Walsh. Subs: James McCole for McLaughlin inj 20; Conor Diver for D Curran 44; Sean McGee for R Connors 55;

REFEREE: Declan Callaghan (Kilcar)