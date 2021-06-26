Understrength Kilcar do just enough to get the points at home against St Michael's

Barry McGinley . . . outstanding for Kilcar
Darragh O'Donnell and Conor Doherty struck late points to give Kilcar victory in a close encounter against St Michael's in Towney.
Kilcar 0-11
St Michael's 1-6
Kilcar took the points but both sides were had to field very understrength sides due to injury and county commitments.
The sides were level at the break - Kilcar 0-6, St Michael's 1-3, the visitors' goal coming from the penalty spot after Colin McFadden was fouled following a break from Martin McElhinney. Andrew Kelly converted the penalty but he did not appear for the second half due to injury. It was a big loss for the visitors as he had contributed 1-2 in the opening half.
Kevin Campbell, in goals for Kilcar, was also their freetaker, contributing points from a free and '45' while Cormac Cannon (2), Eoin Cormack and Conor Doherty also had first half points.
There was nothing between the sides in the second half and when Michael McGinley levelled in the closing stages, it looked as it might end level before O'Donnell and Doherty sealed the win.
Conor Doherty had a chance early in the half to put daylight between the sides but his penalty went over the crossbar.
Just before the end Jamie Hunter saw red for St Michael's while the game marked the first game of the year for veteran Michael Hegarty playing in his 25th successive season.
The other veteran Conor McShane along with Barry McGinley, Kevin Campbell and Conor Doherty were the prominent players for the home side.
KILCAR: Kevin Campbell (0-3,2f,'45'); Barry Shovlin, Pauric Carr, Barry McGinley; Ryan O'Donnell, Conor McShane, Eoin Love; Oran Doogan, Jason Campbell; Eoin Cormack (0-1), Conor Doherty (0-2, 1pen), Cormac Cannon (0-2); Mark Sweeney, Darragh O'Donnell (1-2,pen,2f), Shane Gillespie. Subs: Michael Hegarty for M Sweeney 15; Kenny Doogan for S Gillespie 56.
ST MICHAEL'S: Dean McColgan; Jamie Hunter, Liam Paul Ferry, Michael Gallagher (0-1); Hugh O'Donnell, Michael McGinley (0-1), Ruairi Friel; Ciaran Kelly, Martin McElhinney; Edward O'Reilly (0-2,2f), Oisin Langan, Stephen Doak; Andrew Kelly (1-2,pen,1f), Colin McFadden, Antoin McFadden. Subs: Kyle McGarvey for Kelly ht; Liam Kelly for Langan 50.
REFEREE: Greg McGroary (Four Masters)
