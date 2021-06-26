Termon continue good start to Division 2 with Glenfin win

Termon registered a good away win over Glenfin in this Division Two clash at Pairc Taobhoige.

Glenfin 2- 12

Termon 3-13



Aaron Reid, Daire McDaid and Barry McGeehin scored the goals - all in the second half - for a two-point win in a highly competitive encounter this evening.

Glenfin led by two points at half-time, 1-7 to 0-8. Gerard Ward scored the goal from the penalty spot while Odhran McGlynn, Stephen Ward and Ciaran Brady posted the points for the locals.

Jack Alcorn, Daire McDaid and Steve McElwaine were on the mark for Termon.

The Burn Road men dominated the most of the second half and two fire quick goals scored by Aaron Reid and McDaid from the penalty spot to propel his side into a four points, 2-9 to 1-8 lead ten minutes into the new half.

Emmett Maguire denied Ward a second penalty when he turned the spot kick around the post for a 45. And it was lights out shortly after when Barry McGeehin palmed home goal number three for Francie Friel’s men.

Gerard Ward did score a late consolation goal for Glenfin but it was too late Termon were already out the gate with the two points in the bag.

Glenfin: Andrew Walsh; Gary Herron, John Harkin, Martin O'Donnell; Shane McGinty, Daniel McGlynn, Ross Marley; Stephen Carr, Stephen Ward; Odhran McGlynn (0-2), Jason Morrow (0-1), Aaron McGlynn (0-2); Kyle O'Meara, Gerard Ward (2-6, 1-0 pen, 3f), Ciaran Brady (0-1). Subs: Conor Ward for O McGlynn (40), Eoin McGarrell for S Ward (45), Ronan Carlin for C Brady (50).

Termon: Emmett Maguire; James Doherty, Oisin Cassidy, Nathan McElwaine; James McSharry, Barry McGeehin (1-0), Conor Cassidy; Ricky Gallagher (0-1), Bobby McGettigan; Steve McElwaine (0-3), Aaron Reid (1-0),Anthony Grant (0-1); Daire McDaid (1-4, 1-0 pen, 2f), Jack Alcorn (0-2, 1f), Evan Coleman. Subs: Eoghan Doherty (0-1, 1f) for D McDaid (50), Marty Steel for McSharry (55).

Referee: Jimmy White(Killybegs)