Seamie Friel grabs 4-3 as Gaeil Fhánada continue 100 percent record against Moville

Gaeil Fhánada made it three from three in the All County League Division 3 tie at Páirc Uí Shiadhail this evening four goals from Seamie Friel accounted for Moville.

Gaeil Fhánada 6-15

Moville 1-7

The first half saw plenty of incident, and more importantly, plenty of scores. The visitors settled first and led by two points to no score after seven minutes. Oisín Shiels and Mark McAteer had evened the scores by the 10th minute and in the following attack Seamie Friel found the net after great build up play from Mark McAteer.

The second quarter proved to be an important one for the hosts, as they hit the back of the net twice through Seamie Friel and Alan McAteer.

Mark McAteer fired over the bar on three further occasions while Liam McGrenaghan also found the target before the break. Moville managed two points in response to leave seven points between the sides at the break.

The Gaels continued where they left off after the break with Seamie Nanny completing his hat-trick in the second minute, before he found the back of the net for a fourth time in the 10th minute of the second half. The Gaels added a procession of points from Friel, McAteer, Michael Sweeney and Bernard McGettigan, who then found the back of the net for a sixth goal for the hosts.

Gaeil Fhánada: Shaun Friel, Shaun Kerr, James Gallagher, Oisín McFadden, Oisín Shiels (0-1), Jimmy Coyle, Bernard McGettigan (1-2), Ryan McGonigle, Michael Sweeney (0-1), James Kerr, Mark McAteer (0-6), Darren McElwaine, Seamie Friel (4-3), Alan McAteer (1-1), Liam McGrenaghan (0-1). Subs: Odhrán Shiels for Oisín McFadden, Fergal Friel for James Kerr, Paddy Heraghty for Darren McElwaine, Brandon McClafferty for Liam McGrenaghan, Joe Blaney for Alan McAteer.