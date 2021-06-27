Malin make it back-to-back home victories against Four Masters

Malin notched up their second win in succession in the Yes Chef Division 3 encounter with a hard earned win over a resilient Four Masters side in a sunny Connolly Park on Saturday evening, with Christy Fildara very much to the fore kicking 5 of his sides 10 points.

Malin 1-10 Four Masters 0-11

The home side raced into an early 0-4 to 0-1 lead, courtesy of scores from Christy Mc Laughlin, Josh Conlon, Conor Mc Geoghegan and Conor O Neil, with the Donegal Town sides reply coming from a placed ball via the boot of Shay Travers.

Paul Fildara extended the lead from an expertly placed penalty, giving Cassidy no chance in the visitors goal, a score, which turned out to be the deciding factor in the game. The south Donegal side rallied late in the opening half but it was the home side who went in the happier, leading 1-5 to 0-3 at the interval.

The second half was pretty much nip and tuck affair, with fine scores from Travers, Meehan and Faulkner closing the gap to just two points, while Christy Fildara was doing his bit to keep the score board ticking over in Malins favour.

Four Masters threw everything at their hosts in the closing stages but the Malin rearguard held firm and did enough to secure a valuable victory in an enjoyable game of football.

Malin: Daniel Mullarkey, Adam Mc Gonagle, Ciaran Doherty, Kieran Mc Colgan, Darragh Mc Geoghegan, Gary Farren, Damian Harkin, Matthew Mullarkey, Christy Mc Laughlin (0-5), John G Mc Laughlin, Conor Mc Geoghegan (0-1), Paul Fildara (1-0), Conor O Neill (0-3), Ryan Greene, Josh Conlon (0-1). Subs Used: Stephen Mc Laughlin, Christopher Doherty, Oisin Mc Gonagle, Seamus Doherty.

Four Masters: Martin Cassidy, Cathal Canavan, Eoghan Corley, Brian Peter Gallagher, Aidan Mc Hugh, Leo Mc Hugh, Darragh Geary, Darren Doherty, Patrick Reid, Neil Ward, Shay Travers (0-4), Ryan Hegarty (0-1), Killian Faulkner (0-3), David Quinn, Sean Meehan (0-2). Subs: Kevin Mc Brearty, Conor Mc Daid (0-1), Senan Quinn, Ryan Haughey, James Mc Hugh, Dylan Kennedy.