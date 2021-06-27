Watch: Patrick McBrearty's goal that put the seal on Donegal's win in Down

Patrick McBrearty was on form this afternoon in Newry this afternoon as Donegal overcame Down 2-25 to 1-12 in the Ulster SFC preliminary round in Newry.
In the final quarter, the Kilcar forward rammed home his side's second goal with this lovely finish.
Paddy McBrearty rounds off a relatively easy day for Donegal with this goal.— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 27, 2021
Watch highlights on #sundaygame on @rteone
on 9.30pm pic.twitter.com/Z6T8h6zi6P
