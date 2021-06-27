Murphy on hamstring: 'Hopefully it is not too bad'

Michael Murphy admitted he felt ‘a wee bit of tightening’ and decided to signal to the bench to conclude his involvement in the Ulster SFC preliminary round tie against Down.

The Donegal skipper was taken off six minutes before the break in his side’s 2-25 to 1-12 victory, which set up a quarter-final in two weeks’ time against Derry.



“Aye grand, not too bad,” he said as he left the pitch at full-time with an ice-pack on his left hamstring before he would know the full prognosis. “Hopefully it is not too bad. Just a wee bit of tightening up there.”



Murphy was full of praise for his team, with their victory a first ever at Newry in the Ulster SFC. Eleven different players scored on the day, including four of those who came from the bench. Jamie Brennan and Patrick McBrearty got a goal in each half.

“The boys did brilliant,” he added. “I am delighted we are up and running and the way the league went for us it was fairly bang, bang, bang. There was always that feeling that you didn’t know where we were at. But we got there and in two weeks there will be a big battle against Derry.

“We were lucky we put up a decent score in the first half and then in the second half we probably managed it a little bit. Down probably came out well in the second half but we managed to hold them off. Paddy had a good goal towards the end of the game.

"It’s up and running, up and going again and it’s cliched but we are pushing on to Derry in two week’s time. I think we had an eye opener as to what Championship is last year in terms it comes thick and fast, week on week and we need to get the head right for two weeks.



“It will be interesting to see if we have learned. And to learn a lesson you have to take every game on its merits. I still believe we did take the game on its merits but again we just have to keep going out every day, we are representing Donegal.”