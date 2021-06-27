MARKSMAN: How the Donegal players fared against Down in Newry

Ryan McHugh with the man of the match award Photo: Sportsfile
The Donegal team performed really well with Kilcar duo Ryan McHugh and Patrick McBrearty outstanding with McHugh getting the nod for man of the match.
Here are our ratings:
SHAUN PATTON: Another good outing with impeccable kick-outs and one outlandish save in second half. 7.5
BRENDAN MCCOLE: Was going well until picking up a yellow card and he was then withdrawn. 6
NEIL MCGEE: Got the biggest cheer of the day when substituted late on. A real warrior. 7
STEPHEN MCMENAMIN: Got a black card before half-time. Didn't have a huge involvement in game. 6
RYAN MCHUGH: Back to his brilliant best. Hit four points and was the focal point of many attacks. 8.5
ODHRAN MCFADDEN FERRY: Given the marking job on Caolan Mooney and did well until Mooney got away on two occasions in second half. Still stuck to his task. 6.5
EOGHAN BÁN GALLAGHER: Got forward on good runs but had the difficult task of looking after Down's best player Barry O'Hagan. 6.5
HUGH MCFADDEN: A massive performance from the Killybegs man, involved in many scores. 8
CAOLAN MCGONIGLE: Should have had a goal after the best move of match. Otherwise a workmanlike performance. 7
CIARAN THOMPSON: Worked really hard and got on scoresheet. 7
NIALL O'DONNELL: A good all-round performance, getting on ball all over the field. 7
MICHAEL LANGAN: Hit 0-4 and it always seems that there is more in him. 7.5
PATRICK MCBREARTY: Almost unmarkable at the moment, McBrearty is vital to Donegal's chances. 8.5
MICHAEL MURPHY: Unfortunately came off before half-time. Hopefully it was precautionary. Was going really well. 7
PEADAR MOGAN: A real workhorse for Donegal and so solid on the ball. Also hit 0-3. 7.5
EOIN MCHUGH: In for McCole, McHugh put his hand up for a starting position. 7
JAMIE BRENNAN: Looked really lively when brought in for Murphy. Took his goal well and looked sharp in second half. 7.5
ETHAN O'DONNELL: In for Thompson for final quarter, O'Donnell looked comfortable and hit a point. 7
CONOR O'DONNELL: Also in for final quarter, O'Donnell looked ready and also scored. 7
PAUL BRENNAN: Not on long enough to rate.
Irish music legends Donal Lunny and Andy Irvine are two of the performers who will bring live shows in front of audiences to next month's Earagail Arts Festival
