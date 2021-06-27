McHugh happy to put smile on Donegal faces as Donegal win in Newry

Donegal's Ryan McHugh was back to his super best form in Newry against Down and was really pleased with the win and also the performance.

"It's what you play football for. When you're a kid and a boy you want to represent your county.

"Thankfully we're in a privileged position with the way the world is at the minute and people aren't fit to come to games, we just wanted to put a smile on the face of all the Donegal people back at home and hopefully and we did that there today," said McHugh.

The Kilcar All-Star felt that there was some hurt from last year's Ulster final defeat and it was used on the day.

"We didn't touch on it a whole lot. But within the players themselves, there is a lot of pride in them Donegal players. Definitely, it was one of the toughest for me personally in the Ulster final against Cavan. But to get back out there today, we showed a wee bit of hurt and put it into a top performance today."

As for his own performance, he said he was happy at the moment. "Getting there a wee bit. Still a lot of work to do. To be fair to all the boys we have put in some hard weeks training, but listen you are only as good as your next performance.

"It's a massive game against Derry in two weeks' time in Ballybofey and we will not be looking past that. You cannot look past anything in the Ulster championship. Derry are going to come to Ballybofey with all guns blazing after a massive league campaign.

"We know Rory (Gallagher) extremely well; it's going to be an enthralling encounter and it's one we're really looking forward to."

McHugh agreed that the goal from Jamie Brennan before half-time was a big turning point in the game.

"Yeah, that was the big move in the game. I think it was nip and tuck up to that. I think we got off to a great start, I think we went five or six to one up and then Down came back.

"Then Jamie got the goal at a really important stage and it gave us breathing space and we tacked on a few more points before half time. They came out a bit more after that gave us more space to get up the pitch."

Donegal lost Michael Murphy to a recurrence of his hamstring injury and McHugh agrees that he was a big loss, but it is something they have to deal with.

"You're disappointed as he's a top, top player. He's our captain, he's our leader. But this is championship football, these things happen. You don't want them to happen but unfortunately they do happen. You just have to deal with it, " said McHugh, who added that Murphy had dug it out for Donegal on many days and "we did it today."

"Michael is our top player but he would be the first to say you're not going to win a championship with one player; you have to rely on the whole squad."

The half-back was also happy with the way the side had taken some good long range scores, not least McHugh himself, who hit four massive points.

"It's something we have been working a lot at in training; that when we do get the chances we utilise them. But if you couldn't play football out there today; the pitch was in unbelievable condition and a nice day. We utilised it; we got our good players on the ball and thankfully we got our scores."

Looking forward to the next game against Derry, he feels it will be a big contest for Donegal.

"It's going to be a massive game, but it is one we are looking forward to, but as I say, that's what you play for, the big championship games," said McHugh, who feels that Derry have a lot of pace and power, especially from half back.

"We will get back preparing for them tomorrow morning."

As for the fact that only a handful of supporters were in Newry for the game, McHugh felt that was disappointing but also good that at least some were there.

"It's disappointing. You would love if the place was full as it would be on a normal year. We're extremely honoured and privileged to be in a position to play for our county. In normal circumstances we would have six, seven thousand people here. We touched on it in the dressing room. We wanted to put a smile on the 150,000, 160,000 people back home watching the game on television and hopefully we did that," said McHugh, who felt that the 150 or so that were there still created a good atmosphere. "You can feed off that on the pitch. It makes such a difference. And it's not just Gaelic football, every sport in the world, watching the Euros. It makes sport," he said.