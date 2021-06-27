Aodh Ruadh put in workmanlike display to defeat Convoy and stay top of table

It wasn't the fireworks that Aodh Ruadh spectators have become accustomed too in recent times, but this workmanlike display from Barry Ward's men was sufficient to secure the points against Convoy and stay unbeaten at top of Division Two.

Aodh Ruadh 1-12

St Mary's, Convoy 0-8





Just one goal this week and it came from newcomer Cian Rooney to decide the issue after Convoy had stayed with the homesters to be just two adrift at the break, 0-5 to 0-2.

Convoy at the opening point from Joe McGill but gradually Aodh Ruadh got going with two points from Oisin Rooney (one mark), Philip Patton and David Dolan (mark). Patton added a fifth but Convoy finished the half well with points from McGill and John Doherty before the break.

On the restart Convoy continued to manfully trade blows with the homesters for a good ten minutes. Aodh Ruadh had the first say though with Nathan Boyle teeing up Michael McKenna for a well-taken point.

Philip Patton and Patrick Dolan traded frees before Joe McGill cut the lead to two again after 35 minutes. Jack Blake left just one it before Aodh Ruadh moved up a gear with three points from Patton (free), Conor Patton and Nathan Boyle (45m free).

The clinching score came on 44 minutes when Michael McKenna made an interception on the Convoy kick out and drove at the posts before flicking off for Cian Rooney to slot a low left-foot shot to the net.

Joe McGill replied before the water break but Aodh Ruadh kept Convoy at arm's length in the final quarter with points from Niall Murray and Diarmaid McInerney to two from McGill and John Doherty.

AODH RUADH: Karl O'Brien; Jason Granaghan, Colm Kelly, Conor Patton (0-1); Johnny Gethins, Eddie Lynch, Kyle Murray; Eamonn McGrath, Nathan Boyle (0-1,f); Philip Patton (0-4,3f), Michael McKenna (0-1), Niall Murray (0-1); Oisin Rooney (0-2,1m), David Dolan (0-1m), Senan Rooney. Subs: Diarmaid McInerney (0-1) for Senan Rooney ht; Cian Rooney (1-0) for David Dolan ht.

ST MARY'S, CONVOY: John Patton; Conall McDermott, Michael Patton, Matthew Coyle; Brian McNamee, John Doherty (0-2), Benny Bonner; Liam Toye, Packie Mailey; Ciaran Dolan, Anthony Browne, Peter Blake; Gavin Sweeney, Joe McGill (0-4) Patrick Dolan (0-1,f). Subs: Jack Blake (0-1) for Ciaran Dolan 22; Liam Prunty for Matthew Coyle 50; Sean Browne for Benny Bonner 50.

REFEREE: Siobhan Coyle (Gaeil Fhánada).