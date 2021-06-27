Setanta still unbeaten in SHL although Buncrana can take heart

Setanta are still the team to beat in the Donegal SHC. Photo by Aoife Campbell
A somewhat depleted Setanta still had enough resources to see off a strong challenge from Buncrana in a full-blooded affair at the Cross.
Setanta 3-12
Buncrana 0-10
Once again ex county panellist Josh Cronolly was a big player for the home side-hitting another massive score of 3-1.
Two of those goals came in the opening half and propelled the home side to a 2-8 to 0-6 half-time in a tie that was played at championship pitch. The gifted Oisin Grant and Dylan Duffy were on target for the losers.
Cronolly grabbed another goal in the second half while veteran Kevin Campbell landed some fine long range frees. Brave Buncrana kept battling to the bitter end.
But Cronolly’s well taken goals were the main difference between these two very competitive sides as Setanta maintained their unbeaten run.
But this was a much-improved display from Buncrana and will give them heart for the days ahead.
More News
Irish music legends Donal Lunny and Andy Irvine are two of the performers who will bring live shows in front of audiences to next month’s Earagail Arts Festival
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.