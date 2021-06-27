Setanta still unbeaten in SHL although Buncrana can take heart

Setanta are still the team to beat in the Donegal SHC. Photo by Aoife Campbell

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

A somewhat depleted Setanta still had enough resources to see off a strong challenge from Buncrana in a full-blooded affair at the Cross.

Setanta 3-12
Buncrana 0-10  

Once again ex county panellist Josh Cronolly was a big player for the home side-hitting another massive score of 3-1. 

Two of those goals came in the opening half and propelled the home side to a 2-8 to 0-6 half-time in a tie that was played at championship pitch. The gifted Oisin Grant and Dylan Duffy were on target for the losers. 

Cronolly grabbed another goal in the second half while veteran Kevin Campbell landed some fine long range frees. Brave Buncrana kept battling to the bitter end. 

But Cronolly’s well taken goals were the main difference between these two very competitive sides as Setanta maintained their unbeaten run. 

But this was a much-improved display from Buncrana and will give them heart for the days ahead. 

