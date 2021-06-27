Narrow SHL win for St Eunan's against MacCumhaill's

Conor O'Grady of St Eunan's and MacCumhaill's John Anthony Chambers in action in the Donegal SHL. Photo by Christopher Doherty
Fourteen-man Sean MacCumhaill’s were just pipped by a late St Eunan’s rally in a very close affair in Ballybofey.
Sean MacCumhaill’s 1-11
St Eunan’s 0-16
Jamie De Ward was lined mid-way through the second half with the home side ahead on a score of 1-10 to 0-8. Points from county panellist Lee Henderson and Conor Griffin helped push the home side to a 0-7 to 0-6 lead.
It got even better for the home side on the resumption as Aaron Toner hit a fine goal. But, inspired by the very accurate Conor O’Grady and Matt Ahern, Eunan’s roared back and struck eight points in the space of ten minutes to record a narrow victory.
O’Grady was in particularly fine form for the winners and gave the county hurling selectors a broad hint on his display of cool accuracy when it was most needed.
