Naomh Padraig Muff defeat St Eunan's in entertaining Division 4 encounter

Naomh Padraig came out on top against St Eunan's
Naomh Padraig from Muff left Letterkenny with the points following an entertaining contest with St Eunan’s on Saturday evening.
St Eunan’s 2-10
Naomh Padraig 4-10
Johnny Toye had a fine game for the visitors with a 1-6 over the course of the hour, including the opening goal to edge his team 1-5 to 1-4 in front by the first water-break, with Mark Forge on the mark for St Eunan’s.
At half-time, Ronan Hoy’s goal had the Inishowen team 2-10 to 1-6 in front and they added second half goals from Joshua McConallouge and Lee Barr. Jake Whelan put over five points for St Eunan’s and Matthew McGovern grabbed their second goal late on.
St Eunan’s: Ronan Coady; Nathan Plumb, Tony Gallagher, James Gallagher; Mark Cannon, Charlie Worth, Donal Higgins; Liam Hannigan, Conal McGinley; Russell Forde (1-0), Jake Whelan (0-5), Cathal McGarvey (0-1); Peadar McGeehin, Patrick Tobin (0-3), Thomas Crossan (0-1). Subs. Oisin McGarvey for Conal McGinley (ht), Oisin Purdy for Russell Forde (ht), Matthew McGovern (1-0) for McGarvey (40), Conor O'Donnell for Cannon (45) and John McIntyre for Crossan (50).
Naomh Padraig, Muff: Aiden Lynch; Paddy McGroddy, Dermot Keaveney, Mark Doherty; Caolan Harkin, Shane McColgan, Darragh McIntyre; Eunan Keaveney, Ronan Hoy (1-1); Johnny Toye (1-6), Drew McKinney, Oisin McCool; Joshua McConallouge (1-0), Lee Barr (1-3), Joe McCauley. Subs: Shaun McCauley for Harkin, Oisin Davenport for McIntyre, Peter Grant for McConallouge, Alan Clarke for Barr.
