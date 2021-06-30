A bright light went out in Letterkenny with the passing of sporting legend Joe Winston

The funeral will take place this morning, Thursday, in Letterkenny of one of the town’s and Donegal sporting legends of a bygone era.



A bright light went out in the Cathedral town for the last time on Monday evening with the sad passing of one of the town's sporting giants.



Joe Winston of Hawthorn Heights, or ‘Dodo’ Winston as he was better known, passed away peacefully after a short illness in the Letterkenny University Hospital. He was 77.



Joe was a likeable character and really admired and respected by all who knew him in his hometown and right around the county.





He had an illustrious playing career in both the black and amber of St Eunan’s and the green and gold of Donegal.



An employee of ESB, he was a noted marksman on the football field. First as a player and later as manager, mentor and administrator, he served his club and county well.

He was a three-time senior championship winner with St Eunans and a double Ulster Senior Championship winner with Donegal - 1972 and 1974.



Tributes have been paid this week by those who played alongside him and who he worked with both as a manager and a mentor.



John Haran, the current St Eunan’s chairman, was brought up in Hawthorn Heights and was a great admirer. He acknowledged Joe Winston as a man who greatly influenced him in his underage days.



“Joe was a great player and won senior championships with the club in 1967, ‘69 and ‘72 and of course two Ulster championships with Donegal,” recalls Haran.





“It is as a mentor and coach and as a committee member I remember him best. He was instrumental in organising coaching and getting the underage structures in places.



“Players like Charlie Mulgrew and Eunan MacIntyre would have been just two of the first group of underage players he worked with and brought through to play for both the club and county.



“He sowed the seeds for the great success we enjoyed and he was a mentor with Mickey Houston when the breakthrough was made in the late nineties. And he also worked alongside Charlie Mulgrew when he led the club to further success.



“He really enjoyed all the success we had and he was very proud when his son Kevin joined the team. Joe was a great man to talk to young lads and was a great character.



“He often regaled us in the clubhouse after homecomings and games with stories and yarns from his own playing days. Joe was a big man in the club and also was one of the men along with many others behind the building of the clubhouse at Donnell Park in 1980. And he was one the main men behind the Easter Sevens, which the club ran for years.



“He was a great GAA man from a great GAA family. His father Barney was from Roscommon and he played for the club and county too. Barney was one of the managers of the 1952 Donegal team that played Cork in the National League semi-final in Croke Park.



“Joe was eight years old in ‘52 and he was the team mascot in Croke Park on what was a historic day for Donegal football.”





Well-known referee Jimmy White from Killybegs managed Donegal to Ulster minor success in 1985 and was part of PJ McGowan’s backroom team for the U-21 provincial and All- Ireland success in 1987.



Joe was by his side on the sideline for both triumphs. Donegal beat Kerry, in the final in a replay, at Hyde Park in Roscommon.



“He was a great man in the dressing room and around players,” White says. “He was so enthusiastic and his love for the game and county was infectious and it brushed off on the players. He was a great man manager and a great football man and I’m really sad to hear of his passing. My sympathies to his family and friends.”



Manus Boyle was part of that team. He said: “Dodo was a big part of the 1987 set up. We had a great connection, him and young Kevin. He was a vital part of the way the thing was run, in terms of his outlook, the way he treated men, the way he helped people.



"When we were young, he was really good and it's sad to see him go. He was a great character. He went into the dressing room when we were training and there was no seriousness. He broke the ice, allowed people to relax and get on with it. A super fella.”



Former Donegal GAA chairman and manager PJ McGowan played with Joe for Donegal in the glory days of the early seventies.



“Joe was a very good footballer and a brilliant freetaker,” McGowan says. “He was the first reliable and regular freetaker we had on the team for years. You knew when Joe lined up to take a free there was a fair chance he would convert it.



“He was a great character and a very knowledgeable football man who just loved the game and he will sadly be missed.”



The late Joe Winston is the sixth member of the history-making Donegal 1972 Ulster championship winning team to pass on to his eternal reward.





Alan Kane, Donal Monaghan. Seamus Bonner, Michael McMenamin, John Hannigan are the others gone before him.



Joe is predeceased by his daughter Elaine and is survived by his sons Kevin and Darren and their mother Mary, grandchildren Rebecca, Oran, Daithí and Ruairí, daughter-in-law Teresa, sister Breda and brothers Tom and Brian, as well as a wide circle of friends.



There will be some yarns spun and old games replayed this week in that great football stadium in the heavens.



The late Joe Winston’s funeral mass takes place in St Eunan’s Cathedral on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Conwall cemetery.



Ar dhéis Dé ar a anam.

TC